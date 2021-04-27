5 vehicles in GTA Vice City that fans love

GTA Vice City is one of the most iconic games released in the history of Grand Theft Auto.

While the game featured a number of mind-blowing vehicles, some became instant fan-favorites the moment they were released.

This article takes a look at 5 of the most popular vehicles from GTA Vice City that fans still love.

What vehicles do fans love in GTA Vice City?

#5 - The Cuban Hermes

The Cuban Hermes (Image via GTA Wiki)

The Cuban Hermes in GTA Vice City, a sleek black car covered in flames, became an instant fan-favorite after its much-anticipated release. It is still considered to be one of the most iconic vehicles featured in the game.

Not only did this incredible vehicle leave people in awe, but it also performed quite well, leaving many of its contemporaries in the dust.

#4 The Romero

The Romero was another popular vehicle featured in GTA Vice City. It was also the only vehicle in the game that could seat four people.

In the looks department, the Romero was considered to be the epitome of style and eliteness. It featured a sleek and sturdy frame and sported an aura of incomparable elegance.

The vehicle also boasted high-end performance, great acceleration and nippy handling, making it one of the most memorable vehicles in GTA Vice City.

#3 Mr Whoopee

GTA Vice City featured a number of fascinating vehicles, but none could quite eclipse the popularity of Mr Whoopee, an ice-cream truck.

Not only did Mr Whoopee appeal to young players for its nostalgic appearance, but it also made for an extremely versatile vehicle as the player could use it to sell drugs and run illegal operations.

#2 The Patriot

The Patriot (Image via GTA Wiki)

Considering how much Grand Theft Auto has evolved over the years, a vehicle like the Patriot may not generate as much buzz today as it did a few years ago.

However, GTA Vice City was released in 2002, a time when even the most basic graphical enchantments left people in awe. This explains why The Patriot was so popular in the game. Of course, the vehicle also performed quite well and featured the kind of handling that barely seemed to require any input.

#1 The Zebra Car

The Zebra Car (Image via GTA Wiki)

The Zebra Car, the ultimate embodiment of style and luxury, was one of the most popular vehicles in GTA Vice City.

It was an icon of beauty in the game. As if its incomparable looks weren't enough, the car also featured high-end performance and left many of its competitors in the dust. Perhaps the Zebra Car should surprise players by making a comeback in the subsequent games.