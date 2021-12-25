5 ways in which Rockstar can bring GTA Trilogy DE up to the required level

GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition didn't get the reception that it was expected to get. In fact, its launch was a disastrous one which was review-bombed by fans, making it the worst-rated product ever launched by Rockstar.

This was not just because of the bugs in the games, but also due to how disappointing they were. They could not keep up with the expectations that fans had from them, and their quality wasn't up to par with an average Rockstar title.

This article suggests a few ways in which Rockstar could improve the games, and increase their popularity.

GTA Definitive Edition Trilogy: How should the games be improved to bring them to Rockstar's usual standards

5) Fix all remaining bugs

It goes without saying that a game full of bugs can never be appreciated despite its potential. However, Rockstar has been patching the Definitive Edition GTA Trilogy with several title updates.

These updates have seemingly fixed most of the severe game-breaking glitches. Rockstar should take it a step further by removing all the uncommon but persistent bugs that are still present in the games.

4) Improve the character models

This is another area where Rockstar has already started working on, alongside the title updates. The character models that were first introduced looked uncanny, to the point where some of them became nightmare fuel.

However, since the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition games are supposed to be remasters, Rockstar could improve the character models even further. Modders have already managed to create better facial models for the characters, and hence, it shouldn't be that difficult to pull off.

3) Enhance the textures

Just like the earlier point, modders have already proved that they can do a better job than Rockstar themselves. There are a few texture mods that improve weapons, vehicles, clothing and other in-game textures without standing out as being over-the-top.

As the "Definitive Edition," the remastered GTA Trilogy should have had much better and more upscaled textures by default. The vehicle interiors, for example, look almost untouched, and is something that Rockstar should enhance with subsequent updates.

2) Better controls

When the Definitive Edition GTA Trilogy was announced, Rockstar claimed that the new games will have a GTA 5-like control scheme. This turned out to be only related to the button mapping and other simple improvements.

Rockstar should go ahead and make the remasters work in the same manner as the latest GTA title does. The way the player characters move, the cars handle, and the guns are controlled should be truly identical to GTA 5.

1) New features

The original GTA 3 and Vice City did not have the ability to swim due to technological limitations of the time. The Definitive Edition of these games didn't add these, even though it would've been a simple fix.

Adding these features, alongside some of the more advanced elements from GTA San Andreas, would be a great way to elevate the games to the next level.

