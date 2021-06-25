5 ways in which Rockstar can improve gameplay elements in GTA 6

GTA 6 may still be a long way off, but that hasn't stopped fans from imagining what it will be like when it comes out.

GTA fans have been demanding a slew of new features and enhancements to the as-yet-unconfirmed game. Some include aspects from earlier games, while others are entirely new ideas.

Over the years, Rockstar Games has added and removed many gameplay elements from the Grand Theft Auto games. Sometimes, they have been well-received major improvements, while at other times, some essential features have been dropped.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of its writer.

Five ways to make gameplay better in GTA 6

1) More focus on stealth and melee

Guns are usually a necessity in GTA games since most objectives require players to fight enemies head-on. As such, there is little room for a tactical approach in most missions.

There have been multiple exceptions to this formula, such as GTA San Andreas and even GTA 5. However, hand-based stealth takedowns, like in the Hitman games, are yet to be implemented in a GTA game.

2) Manual transmission

Driving is a component of GTA games that has significantly improved, with car physics in newer titles beginning to match racing games.

The franchise has often been placed in the racing games category since the games usually center around cars. However, Rockstar could take it a step further in GTA 6 with the ability to use manual transmissions in vehicles.

3) Non-linear narrative

There was a time when most video games had a linear-level design. This meant that players could only take a specific path on a level and had little freedom. The GTA series has also been more or less linear as missions can only be completed in a single way.

This changed with GTA 4, where players could decide the fates of certain characters and the story's ending. GTA 5 implemented this in its heist missions, where players usually have two or more ways to choose. There are also multiple endings in the game, but they are not very well-implemented.

Many modern-day RPGs focus on non-linear narratives where players decide the outcomes and drive the story in a specific manner. GTA 6 could benefit from such a feature as the series has always had open-world narrative-driven games.

4) More purchasable safehouses

The option to buy a variety of safehouses was a popular feature that was missing in GTA 5. This isn't a critical feature that detracts from the gameplay experience if it's absent. However, having numerous residences to pick from in the game world would enhance immersion.

Another advantage is the diversity provided by the many safehouses, which complements the game world and its design.

5) Dialogue choices

Dialogue options would be an intriguing addition to the series if they were ever added. However, while this might improve immersion in a non-linear storyline, it might be challenging to accomplish in a game like GTA.

The franchise has always relied on likable characters to drive its plot, and renowned people have provided voiceovers for the games. A dialogue-choice system would need a vast number of voice lines, or none at all.

With a lengthy narrative and extensive voice-acting, this feature would be tough to carry together. However, if GTA 6 appropriately incorporates it, it will be a major accomplishment for Rockstar.

Edited by Ravi Iyer