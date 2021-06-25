5 cut missions from GTA 5

While Rockstar Games is highly ambitious with its projects, GTA 5 wasn't able to include everything it originally wanted to.

Since the first few GTA games, there's always been deleted missions for one reason or another. Maybe the development team doesn't have enough time so they cannot put anymore resources into it.

They might also realize the missions aren't fun to play or they don't fit into the theme of the overall story.

GTA 5 has an unsurprisingly decent number of removed missions, such as a ridiculous heist involving clown suits. Most of these missions can be found in the leftover text entries from console versions of the game. Rockstar tends to be rather lazy in getting rid of beta content, which is why so much is known about it.

Five missions that were cut from GTA 5

#5 - The Sharmoota Job

Apparently there were more detailed plans regarding Trevor's kidnapping of Martin Madrazo's wife. Rather than have the events play out in a cut-scene where the kidnapping happened off-screen, GTA 5 players were supposed to engage in a heist at Madrazo's estate. They were also going to steal a safe and prized horse.

The Sharmoota Job requires Michael and Trevor to visit the mansion by booking an appointment. There are three different approaches, two of which involve costumes.

High Impact has Michael and Trevor dress up as mimes for a party, only to tie up all the guests and start a shootout with the security.

Clown Day Stealth is a more subtle approach, which involves Michael and Trevor disguising themselves as clowns. It would've been a funny visual watching them perform tricks, that's for sure.

GTA players can also use the Night Stealth approach to sneak into the compound without any of the theatrics.

#4 - Save Film Studio

There is a deleted mission where movie producer Solomon Richards tasks Michael to do something. What that 'something' is remains unknown, although the mission name suggests Michael had to save the film studio in some way.

Michael is very protective of his favorite movie producer, as Rocco Pelosi found out the hard way.

GTA 5 doesn't fully take advantage of the film studio as a set piece for action sequences. It's a shame it wasn't used for a shootout, since the rooftops provide great cover.

While there is a GTA Online death match involving the studio, hardly anyone plays it anyways. More could've been done with the studio lot.

It should be noted that it was supposed to fit in the third slot for Solomon missions. What this means is it either took place after Legal Troubles or it was the beta name for that particular mission. Otherwise, not much else is known. Perhaps it would involve fighting Merryweather, considering Michael's rivalry with Devon Weston.

#3 - Harrier

Harrier is yet another mission from Solomon Richards that never left the beta stages. According to the in-game files, Michael was supposed to plant bombs somewhere in an underground tunnel.

After he blocks a convoy and sets off the bombs, a Harrier jet would fall right through a massive hole in the ground.

GTA players now have to steal the plane and fly it elsewhere, presumably to the film studio. However, there is something players should be aware of. Rockstar never uses real-life names for vehicles, which in this case is a Harrier jet.

The GTA counterpart is the Hydra, which wasn't in GTA 5 (but was later included in Online).

The mission was likely removed since the P-996 LAZER replaced the Hydra from San Andreas. Given the structure of the vehicle, there would be no feasible way to land the plane anywhere in the film studio. This is one of two potentially cut missions from Solomon Richards.

#2 - Mrs. A and Mrs. B (random stranger)

A bunch of Strangers and Freaks requests have been removed from GTA 5, one of which includes a bitter rivalry between two neighbors. The mission structures are as follows: Mrs. A tells Franklin to humiliate Mrs. B, then Mrs. B asks Franklin to do the same to Mrs. A. These range from vehicle destruction to having an affair.

It will go on for a little while until both of the neighbors have had enough. They each carry weapons as they attack one another.

GTA players can sit back and watch the fight ensue or take matters into their own hands. Either way, the missions are finally completed. It's unknown what the rewards are.

A fair number of GTA fans point out these side-missions seem more suitable to Trevor than they do to Franklin, given the chaotic nature of the former. It would be perfectly in character for Trevor to let these events play out.

Perhaps it is for this reason Rockstar got rid of this mission string - it didn't fit Franklin at all.

#1 - Dale (random stranger)

There was once a Strangers and Freaks request where Franklin would meet up with a man known as Dale. He will ask Franklin to take ten different photos of hot women in the Los Santos area.

It likely would've been similar to the Extra Commission side quest where the game tracks the progress of a specific task.

Eventually, Franklin finds out the hard truth - Dale plans to drug these women, no doubt with very bad intentions. Although Dale somehow drugged Franklin, the GTA player is required to chase the pervert and kill him.

It's unknown if the player would have to deal with visual impairments like the Vice City mission Boomshine Saigon.

Had it been left in the game, there is no doubt this mission would have generated a little bit of controversy for its subject matter. In fairness to Rockstar, it's likely that Franklin wasn't fully aware of what Dale was up to until he was forced to kill him.

At the very least, GTA players get to finish him off before he does anything.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

