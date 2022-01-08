Where are the vehicle schools in GTA San Andreas?

GTA San Andreas players should go back to the basics with vehicle schools.

There are a grand total of four in the entire game, each specializing in a particular class. GTA San Andreas will have players do everything from jumping off ramps to destroying targets with helicopters. Players only need to complete a few to advance the story, but it doesn’t hurt to try them all out.

GTA San Andreas rewards players who complete all these courses. Each vehicle school offers medals, depending on how well the player does. Bronze is considered passing, while gold is the highest standard possible. Players just need to know where to find these particular schools.

Where can GTA San Andreas players can find all the vehicle schools? Here is a brief guide

GTA San Andreas players won't be able to unlock these vehicle schools right away. Instead, they first need to unlock their particular area. For example, players won't be able to go to boating school until the Bayside Marina is available. Either way, players should definitely pay a visit to these places.

These are the main locations

Here are the exact map coordinates (Image via PlayStationTrophies.org)

Each vehicle school will specialize in a specific type of vehicle. This is a great way to gain experience with them. There are four schools in total, which focus on the following classes:

Cars

Boats

Aircraft

Bikes

Now all the players need to do is find these places. Los Santos and the countryside are the only main regions without a vehicle school. GTA San Andreas players can find them in the following locations:

Driving School : Doherty, San Fierro

: Doherty, San Fierro Boat School : Bayside Marina, Tierra Robada

: Bayside Marina, Tierra Robada Pilot School : Verdant Meadows, Bone County

: Verdant Meadows, Bone County Bike School: Blackfield, Las Venturas

Of course, players should unlock each of these main areas first. Otherwise, they risk having law enforcement go after them.

Vehicle schools offer great rewards

GTA San Andreas will grade players based on their performance in these vehicle schools. Whenever a player completes all the courses, they will receive a prize for their efforts. Players can get medals for bronze, silver, and gold.

Here are the prize rewards for the Driving School:

Bronze : Super GT

: Super GT Silver : Bullet

: Bullet Gold: Hotknife

Meanwhile, these are the relevant awards for the Boat School:

Bronze : Marquis

: Marquis Silver : Squalo

: Squalo Gold: Jetmax

The Pilot School has what is arguably the best gold medal prize. Here is what players can unlock by collecting all the medals:

Bronze : Rustler

: Rustler Silver : Stunt Plane

: Stunt Plane Gold: Hunter

Finally, these are the main prizes for the Bike School:

Bronze : Freeway

: Freeway Silver : FCR-900

: FCR-900 Gold: NRG-500

GTA San Andreas players will need to complete all these courses if they want to beat the game 100%.

The Pilot School is required to complete the story

In order to progress through the story, GTA San Andreas requires players to get a flying license. They must complete this side mission if they want to advance further. At the very least, players only need to get bronze medals.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by R. Elahi