Is the Hotknife worth it in GTA San Andreas?

The Hotknife is one of the rarest vehicles in GTA San Andreas, which is why players should go after it.

It's a very uncommon sight to see a Hotknife. It's identifiable by a purple color scheme and custom paint job. There are several ways to obtain it in GTA San Andreas. The question is whether or not it's worth the hassle.

Players should definitely consider it. As long as they use the easier methods, the Hotknife can be theirs in no time. Notably, it's one of the most exciting vehicles to drive around in. As soon as a player finds one, they should take it to the nearest garage.

Should GTA San Andreas players go for the Hotknife?

There's a reason why it made its return to GTA Online. It's a relatively popular vehicle that also serves as a special attraction. Here is what GTA San Andreas players should know about the Hotknife.

Overall performance of the Hotknife

The Hotknife is a small lightweight car. It lacks defense but it makes up for it in agility. This hotrod boasts high speed and acceleration. It's perfect for stunt jumps since its suspension prevents tip overs.

Players will have some issues with turning. They also need to avoid hitting nearby objects. Otherwise, it's a fast-paced vehicle with plenty of horse power.

Best of all, it has a unique appearance, and players will recognize it a mile away. All that's left is to find it somewhere.

Here is the hard method

GTA San Andreas players can take driving school courses in San Fierro. It's located in Doherty next to the garage. Players have to earn gold medals in every single round. Only the most experienced drivers will complete it. Notably, it's also required for 100% completion.

Once all the gold medals are achieved, players will earn the Hotknife. It will always spawn outside the driving school. Admittedly, this is rather difficult to achieve. Suffice to say, patience will be key in this endeavor.

Here is the easy method

Of course, there are easier methods to obtain the Hotknife. Players might rarely find it in Las Venturas. It will occasionally spawn in The Strip. Alternatively, players can also use a few cheats, with CRAZYTOWN being a reliable one.

Last but not least, players can also find a Hotknife in Vigilante missions. GTA San Andreas will spawn them on the first few levels. Players might get lucky and have the criminals run into a pole. All they have to do is steal their vehicle and take it to a garage. And just like that, the Hotknife is all theirs.

The final verdict

The Hotknife is a fun novelty act in GTA San Andreas. There is no other vehicle quite like it. Whilst driving, players will reach top speeds very quickly. They can also go on and off the road, which makes it a versatile choice for vehicles. The Hotknife also has serious airtime when jumping ramps.

Also Read

If a player is serious about getting one, they should try the easier methods. The only reason to complete driving school is for 100% completion. The Hotknife is just an extra bonus.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul