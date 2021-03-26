A new GTA 5 patch, set for release in April, is reportedly in the works

As an online multiplayer experience, GTA Online consistently needs to grow and evolve as a game to keep its massive player base engaged. To that end, any bugs or performance issues must be ironed out promptly before they can cause any real damage.

As with every other online multiplayer game, bugs are bound to pop up in GTA Online every once in a while. And Rockstar Games must constantly stay on their toes. Historically, Rockstar hasn't been speedy in its response to bug fixes and patches, but that hasn't been the case in the past few weeks.

Most recently, a modder by the name of t0st was able to cut down loading times for PC by approximately 70%. Rockstar decided to incorporate t0st's fix and even awarded him with a cash prize and shoutout in a patch (version 1.37) for GTA Online.

Now, it looks like Rockstar is planning another patch for the game, but one that is not that large in size or scale.

A new patch for GTA 5 is reportedly in the works

A new #GTAV patch in the making. Likely to arrive weeks from now.https://t.co/MwJ8fO99LU — Tez2 (@TezFunz2) March 25, 2021

It looks like the patch will focus on ironing out any major or minor bugs present in the game. Fans who were expecting a massive DLC or performance upgrade overall will be quite disappointed to learn that this patch won't be doing any of that.

Instead, this is probably the first of many patches Rockstar might roll out in preparation for GTA Online to be released as a standalone title. Once the game does become a standalone title, Rockstar will need to have a more hands-on approach than it currently does.

The patch is reportedly set to arrive in the next few weeks, most likely in April. Also, there still haven't been any announcements regarding GTA 5's "Expanded and Enhanced Edition," with the game still set for a late 2021 release.