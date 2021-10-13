Absurd GTA Online glitch is making cars detonate randomly 

Driving around the streets of Los Santos on GTA Online comes at a hefty price, but a vehicle exploding glitch has left players bamboozled.

Several GTA players have been complaining about their vehicles taking damage without being involved in gunfire.

A Reddit user posted a video of the glitch happening to them in-game, and while the video looks hilarious, it's very confusing.

Cars taking damage for unknown reasons in GTA Online

In the video above, the vehicle seemingly takes no damage during an import/export delivery before abruptly catching on fire and exploding soon after.

For newer players, this behavior may seem anomalous, but this is a remnant of GTA Online's older days. During the heyday of import/export, players would use an exploit to create a solo public session for car sources and deliveries. This went against Rockstar's intended mechanics, where players from competing organisations would battle for the cars. In a bid to combat this, Rockstar added a function that sets import/export cars on fire when the player abruptly drops and reconnects to their servers.

This method is quite punishing to honest players who simply face packet loss and drop from the server from time to time. This is exactly what transpired in the clip above, where at the 7 second mark it can be seen that the other players are no longer in the session. What resulted was the "anti-cheat" measure setting in and them losing their vehicle entirely.

As GTA Online grows stale, a leak reveals the price of GTA: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition

Fans have been waiting for the remastered versions of GTA 3, Vice City, and San Andreas ever since rumors revealed they were in development. However, a piece of news left even the most honest patrons of the franchise extremely sad.

According to recent reports, the GTA trilogy will cost a whopping $70. This has left fans extremely upset.

All three titles are almost two decades old, and while the trilogy will be coupled with modern mechanics and graphics, the storyline and the characters will remain the same.

Interestingly, the developers also announced that the original titles will be taken off of all virtual shelves and retailers, including Steam. Clearly, Rockstar Games wants all hands on deck to promote the Definitive Edition.

However, fans have found creative ways to try and maneuver their strategy. Fans are encouraging other players to purchase a copy of the original aforementioned GTA titles in order to preserve them.

The trilogy is set to hit virtual shelves later this year. Sadly, the expanded and enhanced version of GTA 5 has been pushed to a March 2022 window of release.

More importantly, fans aren't too pleased with the trailer, as it doesn't look too different from the title that came out years ago.

Edited by Danyal Arabi