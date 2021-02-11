GTA Online players love nothing more than a great discount on the property they've been eying for days or bonus RP and Cash on activities they are yet to try. GTA Online is a daunting online multiplayer experience, hitting players with one thing after the other and leaving them in a constant state of chasing the dragon.

However, Rockstar Games also offers some respite through Weekly Updates, allowing players to prioritize GTA Online activities. Bonus activities and discounts incentivize players to try out things they wouldn't otherwise have and help them make bank and rank up quickly.

This week's update focuses on bringing some love back to traditional Deathmatches and incentivizing players to buy Nightclubs.

All discounts and bonus activities this week in GTA Online, 2/11

Bonus GTA$ and RP Activities

3x GTA money and RP on Deathmatches - Shotgun Wedding

Discounted Content

40% off Buckingham Valkyrie ($2,274,300/1,710,000)

40% off Ocelot Swinger ($545,400)

40% off Albany Roosevelt Valor ($589,200)

40% off Albany Roosevelt ($450,000)

40% off Nightclub and NightClub Renovations ($792,000 - 987,000)

40% off Buckingham Luxor Deluxe (GTA$ 6,000,000)

How to play Deathmatch in GTA Online?

To launch a game of Deathmatch-Shotgun Wedding, head to the Online menu and follow these steps:

Open the Pause Menu Navigate to the Online tab Select "Play Job" > Rockstar Created > Deathmatches > Shotgun Wedding Launch the Job and wait for Matchmaking to populate the lobby

Playing the match type this week in GTA Online will net the player three times the Cash and RP they would get otherwise. On top of the bonus activities, the Nightclub is available for 40 percent discount and is an unbelievably good income source.

For players who already own a Nightclub, the renovations available for the property will be available at a massive discount as well.