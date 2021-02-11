Thursday's event is of utmost importance to GTA Online players as the Weekly Update arrives to reward the players' efforts. With each weekly update, players are treated to a new Podium Vehicle, Bonus RP, and Cash on specific activities.

GTA Online's nature is such that players need some semblance of a structure to their time in the game as there is way too much to do in the game. Thus, Bonus RP and Cash provide a great way for players to decide which business or game to focus on for the rest of the week.

Similarly, discounts also form a great way for beginners to acquire specific properties and vehicles to start a business in GTA Online or buy a vehicle to assist in its work.

GTA Online Weekly Update 2/11: Vapid Dominator GTX, Triple RP and Cash, and more

Source: r/gtaonline

Podium Vehicle

Vapid Dominator GTX

Bonus GTA$ and RP Activities

3x GTA$ and RP on Deathmatches - Shotgun Wedding

Discounted Content

40% off Buckingham Valkyrie ($ 2,274,300 / 1,710,000)

40% off Ocelot Swinger (GTA$ 545,400)

40% off Albany Roosevelt Valor (GTA$ 589,200)

40% off Albany Roosevelt (GTA$ 450,000)

40% off Nightclub and NightClub Renovations (GTA$ 792,000 - 987,000)

40% off Buckingham Luxor Deluxe (GTA$ 6,000,000)

Sadly, there are no new vehicles in GTA Online this week, but the new Mammoth Squaddie and the rest of the fleet from the Cayo Perico Heist DLC are available for purchase.

This week, the powerful Vapid Dominator GTX will be available in the Diamond as the Podium Vehicle. Players can try and get the car for free in GTA Online by spinning the Lucky Wheel.

Each player can spin the wheel once per day and a timer then appears above the wheel after it is turned, indicating when it can be spun next.