All GTA 5 cheat codes for Xbox One

Cheats are an incredible way to quickly move up in GTA 5 and make the game world as wild and exciting as possible.

As one of the most famous entries in the Grand Theft Auto franchise, GTA 5 boasts a great assortment of cheats. These codes do several things, from spawning vehicles out of nowhere to making the game-world all pink and rainbow-ish to enabling players to get high.

Some GTA 5 codes are painfully practical, so they may not be much fun, but they are definitely useful in more ways than one. However, some GTA cheats are incredibly hilarious and make for exceptionally unforgettable moments for fans.

GTA 5 cheat codes for Xbox One

Special ability GTA 5 cheats

Invincibility: RIGHT, A, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, RB, RIGHT, LEFT, A, Y

Max Health and Armor: B, LB, Y, RT, A, X, B, RIGHT, X, LB, LB, LB

Raise Wanted Level: RB, RB, B, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT

Lower Wanted Level: RB, RB, B, RT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT

Fast Run: Y, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, LT, LB, X

Fast Swim: LEFT LEFT LB RIGHT RIGHT RT LEFT LT RIGHT

Recharge Ability: A, A, X, RB, LB, A, RIGHT, LEFT, A

Give Parachute: LEFT, RIGHT, LB, LT, RB, RT, RT, LEFT, LEFT, RIGHT, LB

Skyfall: LB, LT, RB, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LB, LT, RB, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT

GTA 5 weapon cheats

Weapons:Y, RT, LEFT, LB, A, RIGHT, Y, DOWN, X, LB, LB, LBSuper JumpLEFT, LEFT, Y, Y, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, X, RB,

RTMoon Gravity: LEFT, LEFT, LB, RB, LB, RIGHT, LEFT, LB, LEFT

Explosive Melee: RIGHT, LEFT, A, Y, RB, B, B, B, LT

Explosive Bullets: RIGHT, X, A, LEFT, RB, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, LB, LB, LB

Flaming Bullets: LB, RB, X, RB, LEFT, RT, RB, LEFT, X, RIGHT, LB, LB

Slow Motion Aim: X, LT, RB, Y, LEFT, X, LT, RIGHT, A

Drunk Mode: Y, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, X, B, LEFT

Game modifiers and weather cheats in GTA 5

Change Weather: RT, A, LB, LB, LT, LT, LT, X

Slidey Cars: Y, RB, RB, LEFT, RB, LB, RT, LB

Slow Motion: Y, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, X, RT, RB

Vehicle cheats in GTA 5

Spawn Buzzard: B, B, LB, B, B, B, LB, LT, RB, Y, B, Y

Spawn Comet: RB, B, RT, RIGHT, LB, LT, A, A, X, RB

Spawn Sanchez: B, A, LB, B, B, LB, B, RB, RT, LT, LB, LB

Spawn Trashmaster: B, RB, B, RB, LEFT, LEFT, RB, LB, B, RIGHT

Spawn Limo: RT, RIGHT, LT, LEFT, LEFT, RB, LB, B, RIGHT

Spawn Stunt Plane: B, RIGHT, LB, LT, LEFT, RB, LB, LB, LEFT, LEFT, A, Y

Spawn Caddy: B, LB, LEFT, RB, LT, A, RB, LB, B, A

Spawn Rapid GT: RT, LB, B, RIGHT, LB, RB, RIGHT, LEFT, B, RT

Spawn Duster: RIGHT, LEFT, RB, RB, RB, LEFT, Y, Y, A, B, LB, LB

Spawn PCJ-600: RB, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, X, RIGHT, LT, LB, LB

Spawn BMX: LEFT, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, X, B, Y, RB, RT

Edited by Ravi Iyer