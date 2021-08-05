GTA Online has a vast variety of beautiful cars, and Rockstar games adds newer ones with every update. These cars are what make GTA Online so interesting.

The cars in GTA Online can be classified into many different types, such as Sports, Super, SUVs etc. Each of these cars come at a different price point and are used for different tasks and jobs.

Canis Seminole Frontier is an SUV that was featured in GTA Online as a part of the Los Santos Summer Special update which was released on August 11th, 2020.

All you need to know about this week’s GTA Online Casino podium vehicle, the Canis Seminole Frontier

“When a responsible adult buys a car, it's a question of making sensible compromises. Your heart wants a feral, mountain-chewing 4x4 with bullbars and more torque than a Panzer division. Your spouse wants a family SUV with childproof locks, powerful aircon, and an airbag so big it'll break your jaw if a fly hits the bumper. But look around you. Do we live in the age of responsible adults or sensible compromises? Enter the Seminole Frontier. Be safe, look reckless, have it all.”— Southern San Andreas Super Autos description.

The Canis Seminole Frontier is a monster SUV based on the second generation of the Jeep Cherokee (XJ), with the front lights based off the 1984-1990 Jeep Wagoneer (XJ). The SUV can be purchased for $678,000 from the Southern S.A. Super Autos website in GTA Online.

It is a four-door SUV which runs on an AWD drivetrain. This SUV can reach top speeds of 100.00 mph (160.93 km/h), as it's been tested in-game by Broughy1322.

This SUV can be customized heavily at Los Santos Customs to make it look like a family car or a 4x4 monster. It can be used for driving around Los Santos and is also good for offroading.

This is a heavy vehicle with really good handling and does not tip over easily because of its weight. The vehicle has a straight-6 engine coupled to a 4-speed gearbox in the front wheel's all-wheel-drive layout.

