All you need to know about this week’s GTA Online Casino Podium vehicle, the Veto Modern

GTA Online has a weekly update where they change up a few elements in the game to keep things interesting. The weekly update is usually to reset the weekly challenges, 2x GTA$ and RP missions, the prize ride and last but not the least Casino Podium Vehicle.

This week's Casino Podium Vehicle is Veto Modern. Players have a chance to win the Veto Modern, which is GTA Online's version of a Go-Kart. The vehicle is a collectible in the community, and players usually love having this car in their collection to zip around the city of Los Santos.

The Dinka Veto Modern is a go-kart that was added to GTA Online as part of the drip-feed vehicles in the Cayo Perico Heist update, released on December 22, 2020. This car was released a week after its classic version, called the Veto Classic.

Is the GTA Online Casino Podium vehicle, the Veto Modern worth it?

“So you think you're worthy of the Veto Modern? You better be. This vehicle is so sophisticated, so sleek, so moderately powerful, that it's road legal. We think. We haven't verified that yet…” — Southern San Andreas Super Autos description.

The Veto Modern is the best Go-Kart for GTA Online and it shares a lot of the design from its classic variant but has a body frame to it. The Go Kart is mostly used for relaxing and cruising around in freemode.

The Veto Modern can be bought from the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website for $995,000 but it can be won for free in this week's Casino Wheel spin. The Veto Modern can be customized at Los Santos Customs and it has a lot of interesting livery to choose from.

The Veto Modern is classified as a sports racing car in the game and surprisingly the vehicle does not have a default radio station and the radio is switched off when players enter the car.

Although the car is tagged as a sports and race car, players cannot use it in any races in GTA Online. The Veto Modern has a of 76.80 mph (123.60 km/h), as it's been accurately tested in-game by Broughy1322.

The Veto Modern is extremely lightweight and weighs only 600kgs. It is a one seater vehicle with a single gear. The car can be sold for $597,000 and the upgrades will compensate for 60% of the price of each upgrade.

All in all it's a great collectible vehicle and it makes the game more fun and versatile with what players can do.

