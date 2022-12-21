All new characters in GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars update

The Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online Los Santos Drug Wars DLC has introduced several new features, including a new criminal career, vehicles, and bonuses for players to enjoy. However, what has excited the GTA community the most is the inclusion of new characters.

Rockstar Games has been on point with its new characters, with their dialog and mannerisms making an impact on the community. There are also expectations that these characters will be referenced in future GTA titles.

This article explores these new characters that have been added to GTA Online.

All new characters introduced to GTA Online with the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC

Major characters

The following are characters included in the DLC that play a significant role in the storyline:

Dax

Dax is an important character included in the DLC who acts as a catalyst to the entire story, handing players major quests and side missions. Thus, it makes sense for him to be the leader of the Fooliganz, the new gang trying to establish their influence in the Blaine County area.

Dax is someone who enjoys partying and is more of a laid-back leader than a harsh dictator. He speaks with infectious ease and always keeps his sense of humor intact even in hostile situations.

Labrat

Fooliganz member Labrat is the one handling Acid production and is a strange and quirky character. However, he has a weird charm about him that makes his in-game scenes entertaining to watch.

Luchadora

Luchardora is likely the fan-favorite character from this DLC. Going by her character design, it appears that she could be a fun in-game character to hang out with. In GTA Online, she is introduced to players during a one-sided wrestling match with Nervous Ron, wherein she is seen slamming him down to the ground.

She wears a mask, which is presumably a part of her wrestling persona. Overall, she is a character that almost every Grand Theft Auto Online player looks forward to.

Mutt

Mutt is Labrat's assistant and a key character when it comes to running the Acid Lab business in Grand Theft Auto Online, as he is an employee who will help players boost their Acid production. Thus, grinders will have to constantly interact with him, without whom players will not be able to make a profit.

Minor characters

These are other minor characters that are introduced with the DLC, although not much is known about them. Most of them are new Epsilonists that are part of the Fooliganz Jobs mission. These include Ameer, Haylee, Jesse, Joscha, and Tiana.

Isiah Friedlander is not a new character per se as he was introduced in GTA 5, but this is the first time he has been seen in Grand Theft Auto Online thanks to this DLC.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes