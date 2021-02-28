GTA Online can get pretty chaotic and overwhelming as players often find themselves locked in Freemode battle or spoilt for choice in terms of activities. Beginners might feel overwhelmed at the sight of the copious icons on the map. Moreover, the phone calls from all sorts of characters add to that confusion.

Therefore, trying to find one's footing when starting in GTA Online can be quite the puzzle. Players will often find themselves lost. However, one sure-shot of knowing that one's time is well spent in the game is Contact Missions.

Contact Missions are essentially the traditional GTA-mission brought Online in the form of many PvE situations that involve completing a certain set of objectives.

Are GTA Online's Contact Missions a good way to make money and RP in 2021?

The short answer to the main question is yes. While they are far from the game's highest-paying jobs, they still provide a decent enough payout plus some fun story content.

Contact Missions can be started by simply approaching the respective icon (S for Simeon, L for Lamar, and so on) and completing the objectives. The payout incentivizes speed over everything else, so the player needs to experiment and find quicker ways of doing the mission.

This makes for a nice way to play with friends and 'grind' contact missions for hours to get serious cash in GTA Online. One of the best ways to ensure that the missions don't take up too much time is to use an armored vehicle like the Kuruma.

Contact Missions are also replayable in the sense that the player can play the same mission many times over, allowing players to get the full payout by experimenting with their methods.

For beginners, Gerald's contact missions are a great way to get started in the game as they are unlocked fairly early and payout quite decently. On top of that, they aren't that challenging either. Meaning, the player can easily complete the missions and repeatedly make a few quick dollars in a session.