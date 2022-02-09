Are the GTA Online servers up and running again?

Many GTA Online players reported that the servers were down a few hours ago. Fortunately, the problem has been resolved, and the game is now available again.

The recent outage was relatively brief, as only a few players in specific regions reported blackouts. The cause of the outage has yet to be determined, but there could be a number of possibilities.

GTA Online servers are back online after a brief outage a while back

The current status of the Rockstar Games server (Image via Rockstar Games Customer Support)

A few hours back, the GTA Online services were in a restricted state for all platforms. This made it impossible for certain players to join a session during that time period.

Currently, it is completely functional and players can try it out without facing any issues. This recent interruption might have been caused by routine maintenance.

Grand Theft Auto Online is a multiplayer game, and every multiplayer game needs server maintenance on a regular basis. Another explanation for the latest outage might be that Rockstar is preparing for Thursday's weekly update.

This week's update is expected to introduce the Valentine's Special event that runs during this time every year.

Carimbo Hanky @CarimboHanky



3 times in less than an hour



getting Save Fail too



#GTAOnline R* servers seem to be acting up3 times in less than an hourgetting Save Fail too R* servers seem to be acting up3 times in less than an hourgetting Save Fail too#GTAOnline https://t.co/ehjqOe6Kkk

Players can always check the server status for themselves from the official Rockstar Games Service Status webpage. The server status on every platform is indicated by three colors - green, yellow, and red. Currently, all the servers indicate green, as can be seen from the above screenshot.

Green indicates that the server is up and working. Yellow indicates limited connectivity - this is when some players will face issues while others won't. Finally, red indicates that servers are completely offline.

This is when the outage is almost universal and every player will be affected. This could affect Grand Theft Auto Online as well as Red Dead Online.

Rockstar will most likely be focusing entirely on the Expanded and Enhanced Edition of GTA 5 that's arriving on March 15. This edition is exclusive for the PS5 and Xbox Series X. Preparing to release this edition could be another cause of server issues, though the chances for this are slim.

Also Read Article Continues below

Rockstar has already shut down the servers for the PS3 and Xbox 360 versions of the game last year. Hence, it remains to be seen how they'll handle the servers on old-gen consoles once the new edition comes out.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul