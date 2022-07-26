How much money can GTA Online players get from Heists after Summer Update DLC?

The Criminal Enterprises DLC for GTA Online introduces some significant changes that will undoubtedly make the game more enjoyable. One of the most significant changes is the increased payouts across all aspects of the game, including Heists.

Former GTA Online players who left the game will have many reasons to come back after this change. They won't need to grind a specific heist tirelessly because each one is now significantly more lucrative.

To help players understand their overall rewards for playing Heists in GTA Online, this article covers all of the payout increases.

GTA Online Criminal Enterprises update to significantly increase Heist payouts

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



Introducing GTA Online: The Criminal Enterprises, coming July 26: The Southern San Andreas economy is in crisis. Gas prices have spiked to their highest levels in decades, supply chains are in turmoil, and a ferocious heatwave is gripping the state.Introducing GTA Online: The Criminal Enterprises, coming July 26: rsg.ms/6f5fe6e The Southern San Andreas economy is in crisis. Gas prices have spiked to their highest levels in decades, supply chains are in turmoil, and a ferocious heatwave is gripping the state.Introducing GTA Online: The Criminal Enterprises, coming July 26: rsg.ms/6f5fe6e https://t.co/bYxw7x1YsH

The Criminal Enterprises DLC for GTA Online brings some much-needed adjustments for all players across every game mode. Rockstar is making the game more solo-friendly, but they're also rewarding teamplay. Here's what they have revealed so far regarding Heist payments:

All players who join Heist Setups will get 50% more cash than the existing reward.

Each member's minimum cut for Finales is now set at 15%.

Heist setup fees have been lowered overall to $25,000 per heist.

On top of the existing take, the following heist finales will pay out an extra 75% in cash:

The Fleeca Job

The Humane Labs Raid

The Prison Break Finale

Series A Funding Finale

A 50% cash reward will be added on top of the current prize for the following heist finales:

The Pacific Standard Job Finale

The Doomsday Heist: Act I

The Doomsday Heist: Act II

The Doomsday Heist: Act III

Heist cooldowns and nerfing the Cayo Perico Heist

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



•Operating your businesses (including sales) in private sessions

•Reducing the Oppressor Mk II's missile and countermeasure effectiveness

•Increasing GTA$ payouts for Races, Heists, & more



rsg.ms/052834a The Criminal Enterprises features a number of improvements:•Operating your businesses (including sales) in private sessions•Reducing the Oppressor Mk II's missile and countermeasure effectiveness•Increasing GTA$ payouts for Races, Heists, & more The Criminal Enterprises features a number of improvements:•Operating your businesses (including sales) in private sessions•Reducing the Oppressor Mk II's missile and countermeasure effectiveness•Increasing GTA$ payouts for Races, Heists, & morersg.ms/052834a https://t.co/23b9RNvSkn

There are some additional changes that will affect how frequently players will try the same heists. While playing as a group, all Heists will have a cooldown duration of one in-game day (48 minutes). Rockstar has also gone ahead and nerfed the Cayo Perico Heist so that players don't end up spending too much time replaying it.

The Cayo Perico Heist Finale's solo playthroughs will result in a three-day in-game cooldown (144 minutes). After stealing a high-value Primary Target in the Cayo Perico Heist Finale, the value of Secondary Targets will rise and the frequency of higher value Primary Targets will decrease over the next 72 hours. The goal of this is to promote player exploration and teamwork.

Do the nerfs affect players negatively?

Some players are of the belief that nerfing the Cayo Perico Heist was a bad move as this will make it harder to get rich in GTA Online. They assumed that this was a ploy to make them dependent on Shark Cards. However, nothing could be further from the truth.

Although Rockstar has nerfed the most lucrative Heist in GTA Online, they have drastically increased payouts for all other Heists. This is especially true for the beginner ones, which means that the disparity of virtual wealth between beginners and veterans will decrease.

The cost of setting up Cayo Perico is much higher than what lower-level players can afford in the game. Hence, this new balancing method was a much-needed change that ensures beginners won't lose interest in the game due to a lack of rewards.

