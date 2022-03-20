Best GTA Online Counterfeit Cash Factory location

GTA Online is all about making the most money and managing illicit businesses. Players have a variety of options to choose from like CEO, Nightclub, Bunker, etc. One of the many ways to make money in the game is also via MC Businesses. These include:

Coke Lockup Meth Lab Couterfeit Cash Factory Weed Document Forgery

The Counterfeit Cash Factory is exactly what it sounds like. It is a setup which prints counterfeit currency and then sells it to buyers in Los Santos and Blaine County. Long John Teabag refers to this product as "funimpeachable fake cash." This article will talk about the best Counterfeit Cash Factory location.

Grand Senora Desert is the best Counterfeit Cash Factory location in GTA Online

There are many businesses in the game and players obviously want to own them all to get the best returns on their investments (ROI). There are certain things to keep in mind while buying business properties. Every outfit has its own set of missions, and they may deal with either sourcing or selling products.

The Counterfeit Cash Factory offers numerous locations:

Grand Senora Desert

Vaspucci Canals

Cypress Flats

Paleto Bay

Gamers should always go for the Grand Senora Desert location. Whether this is the first MC Business purchase or the last, the Grand Senora Desert location will make sale/source missions a lot easier. Plus, all the other MC Businesses can be bought around the same area to negate the time wasted on travel. Buying all the other MC properties and the Bunker near the South Alamo Sea is a great option.

Tips and Tricks with the Coutnerfeit Cash Factory

After setting up the Counterfeit Cash Factory, players have a few options. They can either source/steal supplies or upgrade the staff, equipment and security. Going for the latter might seem to make it a costly affair, but these businesses pay themselves quicker than gamers think.

After upgrades, gamers should always buy supplies unless they have four other friends to do source missions with. Sourcing the supplies solo will take a lot of time and the payout/hour is not very lucrative. Buying supplies after upgrades is always the best method to make the most money per hour as players can go do other stuff like heist setups, VIP missions, headhunter, etc. while the factory produces.

The Nightclub in GTA Online is also a very popular business and players can make a lot of money by using it correctly. All MC Businesses and the Bunker also passively produce goods for the Nightclub.

GTA Online has more than a few ways to make money, and finding the right combination of businesses to run can make gamers millionaires each day. Gamers can also set up businesses according to preference.

