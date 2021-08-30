Best GTA San Andreas graphics settings for PC (August 2021)

GTA San Andreas was one of the most graphically advanced games of its time in 2004. It was released on the PS2 and ported over to many platforms. When launched on the PC, players could tweak the settings to make the title more detailed or perform better.

Today, a game like GTA San Andreas is not heavy on the PC at all. It can run on any modern system without a problem and do the same for older PCs too.

The game is not demanding with the technology available to players today. GTA San Andreas has also been ported to mobile platforms with changes made by Rockstar Games to increase the resolution.

Most useful graphics PC settings for GTA San Andreas (August 2021)

GTA San Andreas is a pretty old game, and its no doubt that an old game will run smoothly on any modern computer. Players can play it at high resolution on almost any system.

When GTA San Andreas was released during the PS2 era, the best GPU available for the PC was the GeForce 6800 GT. The graphics card had a maximum resolution of 2048 x 1536 pixels. The graphics card also had a video memory of 256 MB, and it ran on the GDDR3 SDRAM technology.

Today, gamers have access to graphic cards several times more powerful than that. Today, one of the best GPUs comes with 24GB GDDR6X Video Memory, which is unimaginably more powerful and more advanced than the GeForce 6800 GT. Even the mid-end budget graphics card for the PC comes with 6 GB GDDR6 memory which is still too good to run a game like GTA San Andreas.

Advancements in graphics cards have come a long way. Users no longer need to tune and tweak the game to get good performance from GTA San Andreas. They can set all the settings to the best possible value and still get much above 60 Fps.

If players use an older PC and want to run the title while experiencing the best performance, they can tweak the draw distance parameter in the advanced display settings. Another thing users can change to make GTA San Andreas run smoother is making the Visual FX Quality low or medium, depending on how old their system is.

Using a Frame Limiter can also help stabilize performance at a stable frame rate.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer