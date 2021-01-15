BF Weevil in GTA 5: Everything to know about the talk of the town

Without all the fancy cars and classic jeeps hitting the virtual GTA 5 market every now and then, GTA 5 would be but another down-the-hill video game.

In a world as robust and dark as GTA 5, the player rarely ever runs out of things to do, which is why spending a good chunk of money on the newest talk of the town vehicle is always a treat.

After all, the player cannot possibly hope to survive the deadly missions and complicated heists of GTA 5 without a lightning-fast car to outrun the angry cops and offended civilians.

This article talks about one of the most sought-after GTA 5 cars: The BF Weevil and whether it's really worth spending a fortune on.

Everything to know about the BF Weevil in GTA 5

Image via playcentral.de

Price: $870,000

Vehicle Type: Civilian Car

Capacity in: 2 seats (passenger and driver)

Advertisement

Unlike most expensive GTA 5 cars, the BF Weevil boasts a simple but elegant design. As far as the build and style is considered, the BF Weevil in GTA 5 is an almost perfect incarnation of the Volkswagen.

The Weevil boasts a two-door compact body style and is considered a vintage themed civilian car in GTA 5.

On the performance side of things, the BF Weevil certainly leaves its counterparts in GTA 5 behind.

Much to the delightful surprise of GTA 5 fans, the BF Weevil does not only sport good speed and decent acceleration but is also rather efficient in doing a wheelie - something no other non-muscle car has done before after the classic sports car, Tornado Rat Rod in GTA 5.

The Weevil is another marvelous creation of the prestigious BF and costs $870,000 in GTA 5.

However, there is another way to unlock this civilian car at a much more reasonable rate. The player will have to get past all the requests of Keinemusik in order to gain access to the trade price, which is tagged at $652,500.

Read more: Vapid Winky in GTA Online: All you need to know about the light utility military vehicle