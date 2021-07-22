Buddha's 5 most memorable GTA 5 RP moments of 2021 so far

Lucas Ramos, aka Buddha, is a popular GTA streamer on Twitch. His channel has 568,000 followers on Twitch and his follower count keeps growing with each day.

Buddha's GTA RP character, "Lang Buddha" is also a well known character in the GTA RP community. Lang Buddha is a sharp tounged criminal who often gets out of danger by cracking jokes.

Buddha plays on the NoPixel server, where he collaborates with other streamers like xQc, Sykkuno and Blaustoise.

In this article, we will look at the Buddha's 5 most memorable RP moments in 2021.

Buddha's most memorable GTA RP moments of 2021

#1- Do you want french fries?

In this clip, Buddha is attending some sort of wedding and somebody's mic picks up a conversation.

The "bride" is giving a speech about being bound for life and starts getting emotional when suddenly somebody's mic picks up the words "Do you want chicken and french fries". Everyone at the wedding, including the bride, begin laughing.

#2- Buddha pulls off the lower vault hack

In this clip, Buddha successfully hacks the banks lower vault during the heist.

The lower vault hack is notorious for being difficult and players usually take a few tries before getting it right.

The hack is a minigame where players need to complete a puzzle before time runs out and it resets.

When Twitch streamer, Sykkuno cracked the lower vault hack in a single try, the whole GTA RP community went crazy.

#3- xQc tells a joke

In this clip, xQc stops Buddha and asks him to tell Mr. Ma about the delay. When Buddha asks "Who is Ma", xQc finishes the joke and runs away laughing.

Buddha also drives away laughing at the stupid joke.

#4- Buddha's reaction to Sykkuno doing the lower vault hack

As previously mentioned, the lower vault hack is supposed to be very challenging, so when popular Twitch streamer Sykkuno cracked the lower vault hack in a single try, the whole GTA RP community went crazy.

In this clip, Buddha reacts to Sykkuno pulling off the lower vault hack and is unable to contain his excitement. Buddha, who is in the same lobby as Sykkuno, starts laughing uncontrollably and then proceeds to tell other players about the hack.

#5- Nino and Buddha celebrate Valentines day

In this clip, Buddha and Nino are alone in an apartment together on Valentines Day.

Buddha tells Nino that he is going to show him something crazy and Nino quickly replies with, "Just to be clear, I'm into women". Buddha starts laughing immediately at Nino's well timed response.

Edited by Siddharth Satish