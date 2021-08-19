It is safe to say that GTA 6 is now one of the most awaited games of this decade.

The amount of hype that comes with even a little leak from an unconfirmed source stirs a row in the gaming community that most game developers could only dream of.

While many are waiting for GTA 6 to be released, a lot of players have picked up GTA RP and many new players have also bought GTA 5 just for role-playing.

The mod has absolutely taken over Twitch with it being on the front page of Twitch and having more viewers than GTA 5.

The popularity of the mod has many questioning how active it will be after the release of GTA 6.

Can GTA 5 RP remain active even after GTA 6 releases?

With the release of Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2018, coupled with the fact that Rockstar hasn't even confirmed the existence of the game yet, it is safe to assume that if it does exist it will be released at least 5 years from now.

So although GTA RP is huge right now, it will be hard to maintain a playerbase for so long.

Now, it isn't fair to say that GTA RP is just a "trend" that is going to die because its servers have enough substance to keep players engaged for a long time but it will slowly decrease in popularity as all things do.

As time goes on, players will simply move onto other games and only a small number of players will stick around.

The players that will stick around for all those years will also move on to GTA 6 upon release and GTA 6 RP which will eventually be released.

Players will want to experience RP with a new map and mechanics and stop playing GTA 5 RP.

All of this makes it unlikely for GTA 5 RP to remain active after the release of GTA 6 but at the end of the day this is still speculation so nothing can be said for certain.

Note: The article reflects the writer's own views.

