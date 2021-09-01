Can GTA 6 overtake GTA San Andreas and GTA 5 as the most popular game in the series?

It is safe to say that GTA 6 is now one of the most awaited games of this decade.

Every little leak that comes out from some obscure source thrusts the community into a frenzy.

With the massive success of GTA 5 and the prestige that GTA San Andreas has in the gaming community, will GTA 6 be able to overtake them upon release?

Will GTA 6 be more popular than GTA 5 and GTA San Andreas?

Well, it depends on the decisions made by Rockstar. The reason why GTA 5 and San Andreas are still being played is because of their story and open world. If Rockstar is able to take the elements that worked in both these games and apply them to GTA 6 then it has a great chance of surpassing both the games in plaudits and ingenuity.

Only time will tell as to what they'll retain from GTA 5 and what they'll add to it. Will they keep the multiple character story arc or go back to a single protagonist? Will it be set in a single city or take place in re-imagined locations from previous games in the franchise? A lot of variables will factor into the game if it's meant to surpass GTA 5 and San Andreas.

The other aspect is GTA 6 Online. After the massive success of GTA 5 online, Rockstar will surely go big on the online aspect of Grand Theft Auto 6. This will attract many players and can make it way bigger and more popular than Grand Theft Auto 5 Online.

Given the huge popularity of GTA RP, Rockstar might even add role-playing elements to GTA 6 online to further broaden the playerbase.

With all the aspects mentioned above along with the strong financial backing of Take Two Interactive and new hardware, Rockstar games have the ability to create a ground-breaking single player experience. Coupled with a well designed online mode with role-playing elements, GTA 6 could truly define the future of gaming.

Also read: 5 fastest police vehicles in GTA 5

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul