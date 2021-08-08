Can you play GTA Online on PlayStation 4 without PS Plus? All you need to know

GTA Online has proven enormously successful on PCs and throughout the two platform generations. However, unlike PC players, PS4 owners need to acquire a PS Plus subscription to play the game.

GTA 5 has been kept alive for over a decade because of its online counterpart, GTA Online. The only monetization in-game is through Shark Cards, and it has made insane profits for Rockstar. However, console players need online subscription services like PlayStation Plus to access the game.

GTA Online: Can PS4 players play GTA Online without a PS Plus subscription?

For a limited time, PS4 players were able to play GTA Online without a PS Plus subscription. The original deadline for this offer was July 26, but it was later extended to August 2.

Currently, it is no longer possible to play GTA Online on PS4 without this subscription. A PS3 copy of GTA 5 can be used to do so, but it lacks several content updates.

The PC, PS4 and Xbox One versions of GTA 5 differ from the PS3 and Xbox 360 versions. The latter are missing some key features, and GTA Online doesn't receive regular updates on these platforms.

Rockstar has stated that online services for the PS3 and Xbox 360 will shut down on December 16. Shark Cards will also not be sold on these platforms after September 15.

Los Santos Tuners was the most successful update for GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA 5 provides a linear single-player experience, played out through three different protagonists. GTA Online, on the other hand, allows players to create a single customizable protagonist. The latter also allows extensive empire management through multiple types of properties.

GTA Online has seen a surge in new players since the Los Santos Tuners update came out. The new tuner-related content has brought over many racing fans to the game. It has also brought back players who left the game earlier due to lack of new content.

PlayStation Plus is an online subscription service that enables multiplayer gaming for PS4 owners. It offers two free games every month and also provides some other benefits in certain games.

