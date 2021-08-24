Can Rockstar sustain GTA Online till GTA 6 eventually releases?

For nearly a decade, the GTA franchise has been kept relevant by GTA Online. This raises the question of whether it will stay afloat when the next title comes out.

GTA Online was launched alongside GTA 5 in 2013. Since then, it has been kept alive through routine updates. While the updates have decreased in frequency, they have only managed to increase in quality. New players still flock to the game whenever an update comes out.

The most recent update, Los Santos Tuners, came out on 20 July. It set a record by attracting the largest player base ever on the first day of a GTA Online update. However, many fans have their doubts regarding its relevance when GTA 6 comes out.

Rockstar Games has the ability to sustain GTA Online

Nobody, not even Rockstar Games, expected GTA Online to be this popular for this long. It has gone beyond everybody's expectations and has surpassed GTA 5 itself in terms of revenue.

But not everything was smooth sailing. The game was plagued by issues when it came out. At one point, it was even scheduled for discontinuation. However, its popularity turned around with a few updates. Today, it draws larger crowds than before.

When the next game comes out, will it introduce a new multiplayer mode, or will GTA Online continue as it is? This is a major question that comes up when considering the multiplayer mode and the next title.

GTA Online as a standalone game

The next-gen console port of GTA 5 will be arriving this November. GTA Online is reported to become a standalone game when this Expanded and Enhanced Edition comes out. This could mean that GTA Online will continue to be supported even after the next game comes out.

However, if GTA 6 includes a new multiplayer mode, it may eventually supplant GTA Online. Earlier versions of the game are slated to end this year. Rockstar has already ended support for new updates for these older console variants.

This could indicate that GTA 6 will suffer from a similar fate in the future. Most players have spent years at GTA Online building their in-game empire. They won't mind if Rockstar adds a new multiplayer mode as long as they can transfer their progress to the new game.

This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

