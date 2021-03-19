Complete list of all new vehicles added to GTA Online in 2021

GTA Online is home to the biggest vehicle collection in the history of open-world games, and Rockstar is not yet done. The game usually sees a massive update each year. And this year, the Cayo Perico Heist was billed as the biggest one for GTA Online.

With the update being hyped as the biggest, fans were expecting a large fleet of vehicles, and Rockstar did not disappoint. This time around, Rockstar followed a drip-feed style of content drop for GTA Online, with new vehicles arriving to the game each week.

The update contained the now fan-favorite Pegassi Toreador, along with several other cars that have been received generally well. GTA Online has seen plenty of new cars come into the game this year alone.

List of all new vehicles added to GTA Online in 2021

The Cayo Perico Heist update was released in December 2020, meaning there would be new vehicles coming to GTA Online the following year.

1) Manchez Scout - January 14, 2021

2) Vapid Slamtruck - January 21, 2021

3) Vetir - January 28, 2021

4) Mammoth Squaddie - February 4, 2021

5) Dinka Verus - February 18, 2021

6) Weaponized Dinghy - February 25, 2021

7) Grotti Brioso 300 - March 4, 2021

The Dinka Verus and the Grotti Brioso 300 were available for free for a limited period of time in GTA Online, which the fanbase thoroughly appreciated.

GTA Online is set for release as a standalone title in the second half of 2021, along with the release of GTA 5's Expanded and Enhanced Edition.

Fans will be expecting Rockstar to introduce new features and, more importantly, new vehicles. They have come to expect a certain level of quality as well as quantity with Rockstar's updates for GTA Online. With the game being released as a standalone title, fans will be expecting much of the same.

It stands to reason that Rockstar will be looking to provide players with more value so as to attract newer audiences to GTA Online as a standalone game.