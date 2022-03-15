Countdown until GTA Online is playable in America

Today is the day that GTA Online finally launches on the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. The game is available for free on the former console while being available for only $9.99 on the latter option. Unsurprisingly, many gamers will be eagerly awaiting to play it upon its release. This article will specifically focus on the American times.

This new version of GTA Online will feature a few brand new features, such as:

Career Builder

Hao's Special Works

Character transfer

Better graphics

Faster loading times

This article will also include several American timezones in addition to the countdown for the reader's convenience. Most of the times listed will be for March 14, 2022, while the players living in an EST timezone will play GTA Online on March 15, 2022.

When is GTA Online playable?

The above countdown is what players should see if they check their PS5 or Xbox Series X|S. It will read "GTA Online is playable in the USA in:" followed by the time until the game launches. Alternatively, it can read "GTA Online is now playable" once the deadline passes.

This countdown isn't relevant for PS4, Xbox One, or PC players, as they can already play the game today. That said, here are the specific times when the game will be playable for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S players:

HAST: 19:00 (7:00 PM)

19:00 (7:00 PM) AKST: 20:00 (8:00 PM)

20:00 (8:00 PM) PST: 21:00 (9:00 PM)

21:00 (9:00 PM) MST: 22:00 (10:00 PM)

22:00 (10:00 PM) CST: 23:00 (11:00 PM)

23:00 (11:00 PM) EST: 0:00 (12:00 AM)

What is new in this version of GTA Online?

The official artwork featuring Career Builder (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games has revealed a small number of changes that players might be excited to learn. The first new feature worth discussing is Career Builder, which is primarily designed with new players in mind. It essentially gives them one free business plus $4M to invest with (up to $1M will stay with them).

The four possible professions are:

Executive

Gunrunner

Nightclub Owner

Biker

Beginners should know that they can access all of these career options down the line. Still, they get access to one of them thanks to Career Builder, which is a more beginner-friendly tutorial than what players have had in the past.

Enter captionEnter captionHao's Special Works will be useful for both new and old players alike (Image via Rockstar Games)

The next prominent new feature is Hao's Special Works. It essentially allows some select vehicles to get various new performance upgrades. Not only that, but there are new Time Trials, races, and a Premium Test Ride that will be available with this new feature. The new Chameleon paint job will also be available for players to enjoy in this new port.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul