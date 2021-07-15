Current GTA Online Bonuses to continue till July 19th as Rockstar gears up for Summer Update 2021 announcement

As year seven of GTA Online continues, Rockstar Games shows no sign of slowing down in terms of content for the game. On top of the weekly updates and bonus rotations, Rockstar Games is primed to release this year's GTA Online Summer Update in the coming weeks.

In preparation, Rockstar will be removing a few jobs to make space for the new content and will be extending this week's bonuses until July 19th as they focus on a smooth launch for the 2021 Summer Update.

GTA Online playlist changes and bonuses until 07/19

Here's the full list of bonuses and time trials of last week's GTA Online update (Source: u/BryonyBot):

Podium Vehicle

Retinue MK II

Bonus GTA$ and RP Activities

2x GTA$ and RP on Survival Modes ( 7 New Survival Modes available now )

3x GTA$ and RP on Freemode Events

Discounted Content

30% off Vetir ($ 1,141,000 / 855,750)

30% off P-45 Nokota ($ 1,857,345 / 1,396,500)

30% off RM-10 Bombushka ($ 4,142,950 / 3,115,000)

30% off V-65 Molotok ($ 3,351,600 / 2,520,000)

40% off Western Company Cargobob ($ 1,074,000)

30% off Übermacht Revolter ($ 1,127,000)

40% off Vapid Slamtruck ($ 786,000)

40% off All Dynasty 8 Garages

40% off Lampadati Toro ($ 1,050,000)

40% off Kraken ($ 795,000)

Twitch Prime Bonuses

80% off Dinka Sugoi ($ 244,800 / 183,600) ↗

70% off Buckingham Valkyrie ($ 1,137,150 / 855,000) ↗

Time Trial

Up Chiliad, Par Time 01:10:10

RC Bandito Time Trial

Vespucci Beach, Par Time 02:05:00

Premium Race

Rockstar's newswire post mentions removing certain jobs to make room for summer update content and confirms a "Los Santos Car Meet" that will celebrate the game's longstanding car culture.

"Starting with this event, we will begin removing individual Jobs to make room for further updates. These Jobs will be cycled in and out over time as we continue to add to the game in the future."

The exact jobs that will be cycled this time haven't been mentioned yet, so players looking to grind their favorite jobs should do so now before they get put out of rotation next week.

