Dispatch Missions in GTA Online and how to do them

GTA Online wouldn't be the violent, chaotic wonderland that it is today if not for a good mix of story content and traditional PvE-PvP action. The game not only has a good amount of PvP game modes, but it also offers players an experience that is similar to Story Mode.

GTA Online features several Contact Missions that operate very much like missions that players take from their allies/associates in GTA's Story Mode. These usually appear as blips on the map marked by the character's initials, very much like Story Mode.

However, GTA Online offers players the chance to team up with other players, friends or crew to undertake these missions.

One set of missions that is very familiar to GTA 5 fans is Martin Madrazo's Dispatch Missions.

What are Dispatch Missions in GTA Online?

Martin Madrazo is a big presence in GTA Online right from the start, with the player receiving several invites from him for a series of Dispatch Missions. These are essentially regular Contact Missions that usually involve carrying out hits in different locations. They can often include more than one target.

The choice of approach is left entirely up to the player, as they can choose to either play stealthily or go in guns blazing.The minimum number of players required for this job is 2, and the maximum is 4.

How to do the missions

Advertisement

There are a total of 6 Dispatch Missions in GTA Online, with each being slightly more challenging than the last. Players can earn up to $33,000-$40,000 with these missions on Hard difficulty.

To start a Dispatch Mission, players will either receive an invite from Martin himself on their Job List or they can travel to the job marker. Players can travel to the location of the job, which is marked as "Mz" on the map.

These missions can be completed in any order and do not involve any story elements outside of a couple of texts from Martin.