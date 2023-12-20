Does GTA 6 use an RDR 2 engine? Everything known so far

News on GTA 6 has been buzzing online for a long time now. Between all the rumors and speculations, Rockstar Games rolled out the first official trailer of the game on December 5, 2023, taking the gaming community by storm. With the trailer showcasing excellent graphics and character models, fans are wondering if the developers are using the RDR 2 engine to make the upcoming Grand Theft Auto title.

This has been a big question for some time now because Red Dead Redemption 2 is an extremely well-built game. It not only has amazing graphics, but the character models, as well as the NPC AI, are quite advanced. Naturally, fans want the next Rockstar title to surpass all expectations and set new standards for the industry.

This article will explore all the rumors related to the GTA 6 engine and whether it makes sense to use RDR 2's engine for the game.

Note: Some parts of the article are subjective and are based on rumors, speculations, and the writer's opinion.

GTA 6 might use an advanced version of RDR 2's engine

For those unaware, Rockstar Games uses its in-house Rage Engine to develop and run most of its titles. Both Grand Theft Auto 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2 use different variants of the same engine. While GTA 5 did have impressive graphics when it was released, fans were blown away by the details in RDR 2.

All this is thanks to the Rage engine that allows Rockstar Games to render pedestrians, character models, flora, and fauna with many details and impressive quality. According to an article published by Rockstarmag, RDR 2 was made on Rage 8, and the studio is building GTA 6 on Rage 9.

The Florida Joker lookalike in the trailer is a testament to how good characters look with this engine.

If this is true, then it means that the upcoming title will have highly detailed character models and a photo-realistic environment. Rockstar has already displayed its prowess in both these departments with RDR 2.

According to the rumor, Rage 9 is highly advanced and will further improve the water physics, time management system (the day-night cycle), character and NPC AI, and the overall lighting of the game to make GTA 6 feel more lively, realistic, and immersive. This will be a huge step forward since all of these details were already impressive in RDR 2.

However, some players are also worried about Rockstar Games using TAA (Temporal Anti-Aliasing) for some details in the game. While it works well for graphics-intensive titles, some parts like hair and trees, don't look great and are rather blurry due to this technology.

Some fans pointed out that the GTA 6 Lucia character has odd-looking hair, probably because the scene is rendered using TAA. This was also a concern in RDR 2, where the hair sometimes looks out of place. Hopefully, Rockstar Games will resolve these issues before rolling out the game in 2025.

Things should be clearer once Rockstar Games releases the second trailer and begins the GTA 6 pre-order.

