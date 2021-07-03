Earn 3x rewards in GTA Online on Mobile Operations Missions and Stockpile this week

Rockstar Games, the legend behind GTA Online, announced that players would be earning 3x rewards on Mobile Operation Missions and Stockpile in celebration of Independence Day.
As if that wasn't enough, the announcement also outlined that players would be getting their hands on a slew of other benefits to celebrate Independence Day in GTA Online.
GTA Online: Earn triple rewards on Mobile Operations Missions and Stockpile this week
Part of why GTA Online is so popular, even in 2021, is that Rockstar never fails to bring players back when things start to go slightly downhill.
Regarding Independence Day, Rockstar says:
"An excess of patriotism means big paydays for those willing to risk it for the biscuit at high altitudes and the lowest depths, as well as deep discounts on all sorts of goodies that could only fly in these parts."
The heart of the matter
Players who own a Mobile Operations center in GTA Online can earn 3x the usual money and RP on all Mobile Operations Missions.
Furthermore, players looking to get involved in a little espionage can purchase the Mobile Operations Center, with all its upgrades and modifications, from Warstock Cache and Carry at 40% off retail through July 7th.
Fighter jet enthusiasts can also rack up 3× the usual rewards for competing in Stockpile in GTA Online this week.
Added perks
Players can also make 2X GTA$ and RP on Treasure Chests and Hidden Caches.
The Kosatka submarine, the most crucial asset available for the Cayo Perico Heist, can be acquired for a 25% discount this week, with all its possible customization options.
Discounts
This week, users can also get the following instruments, fireworks, and tools at a 50% discount in GTA Online.
- Vapid Liberator
- Western Sovereign
- Car Horns
- Musket
- Firework Launcher
- Firework Ammo
- Tire/Parachute Smoke
- Facepaint and Clothing
- Mobile Operation Center Liveries
- Mk II Weapon Livery
- Haircuts
- Masks
- Patriot Parachute