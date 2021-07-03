Earn 3x rewards in GTA Online on Mobile Operations Missions and Stockpile this week

Rockstar Games, the legend behind GTA Online, announced that players would be earning 3x rewards on Mobile Operation Missions and Stockpile in celebration of Independence Day.

As if that wasn't enough, the announcement also outlined that players would be getting their hands on a slew of other benefits to celebrate Independence Day in GTA Online.

GTA Online: Earn triple rewards on Mobile Operations Missions and Stockpile this week

Part of why GTA Online is so popular, even in 2021, is that Rockstar never fails to bring players back when things start to go slightly downhill.

Regarding Independence Day, Rockstar says:

"An excess of patriotism means big paydays for those willing to risk it for the biscuit at high altitudes and the lowest depths, as well as deep discounts on all sorts of goodies that could only fly in these parts."

The heart of the matter

Players who own a Mobile Operations center in GTA Online can earn 3x the usual money and RP on all Mobile Operations Missions.

Independence Day week is in full swing in GTA Online with triple rewards in Stockpile and Mobile Operations missions, as well as deep discounts on all sorts of patriotic goodies: https://t.co/8XEXi2Ac8I pic.twitter.com/J4KqhntGNJ — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) July 1, 2021

Furthermore, players looking to get involved in a little espionage can purchase the Mobile Operations Center, with all its upgrades and modifications, from Warstock Cache and Carry at 40% off retail through July 7th.

Fighter jet enthusiasts can also rack up 3× the usual rewards for competing in Stockpile in GTA Online this week.

Added perks

The Kosatka submarine can be acquired for a 25% discount this week (Image via GTA Wiki)

Players can also make 2X GTA$ and RP on Treasure Chests and Hidden Caches.

The Kosatka submarine, the most crucial asset available for the Cayo Perico Heist, can be acquired for a 25% discount this week, with all its possible customization options.

Discounts

This week, users can also get the following instruments, fireworks, and tools at a 50% discount in GTA Online.

Vapid Liberator

Western Sovereign

Car Horns

Musket

Firework Launcher

Firework Ammo

Tire/Parachute Smoke

Facepaint and Clothing

Mobile Operation Center Liveries

Mk II Weapon Livery

Haircuts

Masks

Patriot Parachute

Edited by Ravi Iyer