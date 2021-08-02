Players in GTA Online have several options with regards to what they want to do in the game. Players can either play their missions solo or they can play with friends.

Players can also buy businesses and hire associates, which helps them gain extra RP. But the best part of GTA Online is that it lets players form a crew, which can be done on Social Club.

Players get extra RP when playing with their crew. When a player makes a crew, they have the option to have a custom logo to represent their crew. Below are the instructions that players need to follow to set up their crew emblem.

Emblems in GTA Online: All you need to know

Players can set a custom emblem for their crew in GTA Online. In order to do so, they need to go to Social Club on their PC's internet browser and change a few settings on the Social Club website. Players need to follow the step-by-step instructions given below to set a crew emblem for GTA Online.

Players need to join a crew before they can set up a crew emblem and for that players need to follow the following:

Players need to log in to the Social Club website on their PC

They should click on the 'Crews' option.

Players can then create a crew by clicking on the 'Create a Crew' option.

They will need to name their crew, pick a crew tag and select the crew color.

Next thing players need to do is type in a Motto.

Players can then Save the Crew by clicking 'Save this crew'.

Once a player has made a crew on Social Club, players can then assign an emblem to the crew in GTA Online.

To select a crew emblem, players must complete the following steps:

Players need to log in to the Social Club website on their PC

Players need to click on the 'Crews' option

Next step is to select 'Emblem Editor'

Once the player is done editing the emblem to their liking, they can publish the emblem and use it as their crews logo.

An emblem gives a crew a unique identity and helps players spread their influence in the world of GTA Online.

