What is the Import/Export side mission in GTA 3 Definitive Edition and what are the rewards?

Import/Export is a set of side-missions in GTA 3 which requires the player to deliver specific vehicles to certain cranes and garages across Liberty City. Players are paid after delivering a vehicle, regardless of its condition.

They also receive a large monetary bonus after delivering all of the cars necessary for a specific garage or crane. Furthermore, GTA 3 players receive floating pickup symbols for all of the cars delivered to that area.

Walking into any of the pickups will allow the player to choose a car that will be brought to them for free at that particular garage or crane. There are a total of three Import/Export sites, all of which must be completed in order to get 100% completion in GTA 3.

Everything players need to know about Import/Export in GTA 3 Definitive Edition

Portland Docks

The Portland Docks requires vans, trucks, and other industrial/commercial vehicles to be picked up through a garage. Near the garage entrance, there is a list of all the required cars. The list will often have to be finished much later in GTA 3's storyline since it requires specific vehicles that are inaccessible until the next island has been unlocked.

Each car that is successfully exported to this garage earns the player $1,000, completing which awards $200,000. Here is the complete list:

Blista

Bobcat

Bus

Coach

Dodo

Flatbed

Linerunner

Moonbeam

Mr. Whoopee

Mule

Patriot

Pony

Rumpo

Securicar

Trashmaster

Yankee

Emergency vehicles

Emergency vehicles are also needed at the Portland Docks. These may be taken to the yellow stripes beside a parked Yankee, beneath a magnet linked to a crane immediately east of the Dock's Import/Export garage.

The gathered vehicle will be loaded aboard a cargo ship by a crane. There is no list to keep track of what cars have been delivered. This list can only be completed later in the game for the same reasons as the previous garage.

The player receives $1,500 for successfully exporting an emergency vehicle in GTA 3. Unlike the Import/Export garages, the player receives $200,000 for delivering the last vehicle, but does not receive the regular $1,500 bonus.

Ambulance

Barracks OL

Enforcer

FBI Car

Fire Truck

Police Car

Rhino

Shoreside Vale

Due to the greater abundance of listed vehicles, the Shoreside Vale list in GTA 3 is substantially easier to complete than the Portland ones. Each car that is successfully exported to this garage earns the player $1,000 and completing the list will grant $200,000.

Banshee

BF Injection

Cabbie

Cheetah

Esperanto

Infernus

Kuruma

Landstalker

Manana

Perennial

Sentinel

Stallion

Stinger

Stretch

Taxi

Edited by Siddharth Satish