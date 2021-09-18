How can GTA 3 players get to Shoreside Vale early?

For the sake of fun, GTA 3 players can get to Shoreside Vale at the very beginning of the game.

Shoreside Vale remains one of the most underrated locations in GTA history. It's easy to overlook this area for several reasons. There isn't much to do here, at least compared to Portland and Staunton Island. Nonetheless, GTA 3 players can get here long before they are supposed to.

How GTA 3 players can get to Shoreside Vale sooner rather than later

GTA 3 players should take in the sights and sounds of Shoreside Vale. Here is what they need to know about getting there early.

Players first need to get to Staunton Island

The easiest way to get to Shoreside Vale is through Staunton Island. At the start of GTA 3, players were initially locked in Portland. The bridge to Staunton Island was broken at the time. It's not until later where it's fixed. Players can still jump off the bridge to get to the other side.

When the player arrives at Callahan Bridge, they should walk to the right side. They will see a few hanging pieces of the bridge. Players need to walk along a long metal strip at the end. Its color will be a dull shade of red.

From the tip of this metal strip, they can barely make the jump to a silver one. GTA 3 players will endure slight damage. However, all they need to do is carefully walk up to the bridge. They are now on Staunton Island. It should now be easier to get to Shoreside Vale.

Getting to Shoreside Vale from Staunton Island

GTA 3 players need to drive into the subway in Liberty Campus. This requires careful adjustments due to the narrow corridors.

Players should make their way down to the train stop. They need to wait for the trains to pass by, otherwise the vehicle will be destroyed. After the train leaves, players should take a left and drive down the tunnel.

They will eventually reach Shoreside Vale. However, they are still within the tunnel system. Once they reach the train stop, they need to drive the vehicle up the staircases. It will lead them outside.

Shoreside Vale is now available to explore

Again, there isn't much to do in Shoreside Vale. GTA 3 players can arrive long before they are required to. As a result, none of the missions will be available. They can still, however, explore the place and collect hidden packages.

Either way, it can be a fun challenge for certain players. Anybody could realistically do it. They just need to know where to go.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

