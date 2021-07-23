Everything players need to know about the Dinka Jester RR in GTA Online

GTA Online's summer 2021 update, Los Santos Tuners, is here and has been delivered in spades. New cars, progressions, events and missions take center stage as Rockstar Games peppers players with fresh content. One of the newest additions to the GTA Online car roster is the sleek Dinka Jester RR. Reasonably priced and packed with multiple customization options, the Jester RR is an attractive prospect for buyers.

Why the Dinka Jester RR is worth it in GTA Online

“Experts agree that the world is ending. And other experts agree that the only thing you can do about it is get online and fine tune your consumer choices. Introducing the latest Dinka Jester: the car with the killer smile is back, and this time it's so deadpan we're pretty sure it's not even joking. So stop doomscrolling. You've found it.”

— Legendary Motorsport description.

Based off of the Toyota GR Supra (J29/DB) from real life, the Jester RR is a small, two door tuner car that features 8 gears.

Available for purchase at $1,970,000 or $1,477,500 (Trade Price), the Dinka Jester RR is one of the cheaper sports cars to be added to GTA Online and has a surprising amount of value for its price.

On paper, the Jester RR sports a rear-wheel drivetrain that carries its 1,575 KG body across the streets of Los Santos. The car sports an excellent grip for a rear-wheel drive automobile, but the biggest disappointment to buyers will be its top speed.

Clocking in at a maximum speed of just 94.76 mph (152.50 km/h), the Jester RR is competitively handicapped. Outclassed by many cars in GTA Online and even the free Annis Elegy RH8, there is absolutely no value to be found for the Jester RR in races and competitive record setting.

The car instead serves as eye candy and a head turner on the streets of Los Santos. While not a beast in the streets, the car is definitely a flex at the LS Car Meet as its customization options allow it to stand out from the crowd.

