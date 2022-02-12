Explanation of JP in GTA 5 Online

After completing missions in GTA Online, players will notice that they are rewarded with JP or Job Points. Job Points are gained over time with each mission completed.

This can be quite confusing for new players as the game never properly explains what this means. This article explains the importance of JP in the game and how players can earn it.

A beginner's guide to understanding JP in GTA Online

There is no special requirements for earning JP in GTA Online. These are provided to a player after they complete a mission or activity. It is very different from RP, or Reputation Points, and they are not related to JP by any means. Players can check out how much JP they've accrued in a session by checking the player list.

Next to every player's name is a number that indicates the amount of JP they have earned in that particular session. These points are restored to 0 whenever the player gets into a new session. JP is often overlooked by players, but it is vital in Race and Deathmatch playlists. In these playlists, the player with the highest amount of JP is declared the winner.

JP is also crucial for settling ties during the job selection menu. The outcome of voting is decided by the total JP of the players. In case of a tie during job selection with four players and two jobs to select from, the game will always consider the choice of the players with the higher cumulative JP. In simpler terms, votes are decided by JP, and not the number of players, when they are tied.

The following is a list of the Job Points earned in Races and Deathmatches:

15 JP 1st place.

12 JP for 2nd place.

10 JP for 3rd place.

8 JP for 4th place.

7 JP for 5th place.

6 JP for 6th place.

5 JP for 7th place, and so on.

MVPs (most valuable players) get one additional JP. Players automatically get 15 JP upon completing a mission, while completing the main objective grants one additional JP.

JP can also be an indicator of reliability. Experienced GTA Online players prefer to play with those who have a higher JP. This can indeed be beneficial when trying out heists with strangers. Rockstar might have intended to use JP as a measuring stick when they introduced it.

Edited by Mayank Shete