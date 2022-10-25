Fact check: Did Sony hint at a GTA 6 reveal?

GTA fans go crazy and the number of tweets skyrockets whenever something about GTA 6 appears online. Hence, when the PlayStation developers themselves hint at the game, it will naturally send fans into a frenzy. However, did Sony really mention the game in one of their recent social media posts?

This appears to be the case in one of their most recent TikTok posts, but the reality is much simpler than what the majority of fans initially thought. This article explores what really happened and how this led to a misconception about a Grand Theft Auto 6 hint.

GTA 6 fans believe that Sony must have hinted at the game

Fans feel they may have received the greatest indication yet as to when further information will be released, even if there is still no official confirmation of the status of GTA 6. This indication apparently comes from a TikTok video made by Sony on October 18. Sony, however, did not confirm anything about the upcoming game.

The TikTok video showed the GTA San Andreas intro sequence and the caption read - “most iconic intro songs on your PS2”. As a result, many commentators recommended their own picks for the PS2 titles with the most memorable intro music.

One of them, however, requested for the Grand Theft Auto Vice City intro sequence. Sony made a cryptic response to this with the following comment:

"20th anniversary is coming up too"

Naturally, this started rampant speculation in the fan community, with some fans assuming this to be a hint towards the next Grand Theft Auto title. The 20th anniversary that they referred to is coming up on October 29. The popular fan account "GTA 6 NEWS & LEAKS" was the first to tweet this out with a screenshot of the comments.

KYLO @Kylorenson @GTASNEWSLEAKS You might literally be worse than Mrbossftw as far as being obsessed with gta 6 @GTASNEWSLEAKS You might literally be worse than Mrbossftw as far as being obsessed with gta 6 💀

Many fans, however, criticized them for seeing references to GTA 6 in the most trivial of things. Many of the "hints" they have been tweeting about don't seem to be hints at all. As a result, the user deleted their original tweet, and as of writing this article, they seem to have removed all of their GTA 6-related tweets as well.

Endless tweets about GTA 6

Tanner @PlayboiTNNR @GTASNEWSLEAKS I think we’re reaching at this point. I want something to happen just as badly as everyone else but I doubt Sony knows anything since R* loves to keeps reveals under wraps. @GTASNEWSLEAKS I think we’re reaching at this point. I want something to happen just as badly as everyone else but I doubt Sony knows anything since R* loves to keeps reveals under wraps.

The fact that no one is even sure when Grand Theft Auto 6 will be released makes it the most eagerly awaited upcoming game. Fans and industry insiders have been obsessed with leaks and speculations regarding the upcoming game's potential gameplay and release date for years.

A number of speculations and the recently leaked video clips have suggested that Grand Theft Auto 6 would be set in Vice City. So, it would make sense for an announcement to be made on October 29, the 20th anniversary of the original Vice City's release.

No official announcement has been made yet, and the anticipated announcement on October 21 ended up being a disappointment as well. Many fans, though, remain hoping that the eye emojis signify Sony knows something they don't, and Grand Theft Auto 6 will be unveiled later this month.

