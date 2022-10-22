No GTA 6 trailer dropped on October 21, 2022

Many gamers expected — or rather, wished hard for — a GTA 6 trailer to launch on October 21, 2022. To their disappointment, no teaser or anything similar was dropped on this day.

Players thought there would at least be a hint of the next Grand Theft Auto game offered by Rockstar Games because October 21 was rumored to be the 25th anniversary of the first title within the open-world series.

It's worth noting that some people believe that the true 25th anniversary of the Grand Theft Auto series is November 28 and that the October 21, 1997, date related to the first title was falsified. Either way, Rockstar Games is yet to make an official announcement with new information regarding GTA 6.

GTA 6 trailer nowhere to be seen on October 21, 2022

Why were so many people excited?

The main reason so many players expected a trailer on October 21, 2022, was because they were led to believe it was going to be an eventful day that marked the 25th anniversary of the franchise. It didn't help that some prominent YouTubers also shared tweets talking about something happening on that day.

The above Reddit post is interesting since it shows several different dates associated with the first title in the series. Modern Grand Theft Auto games are pretty well-documented when it comes to their initial release dates, but the details for the first game are much less clear. Thus, it's possible that gamers got excited over a misunderstanding.

Numerous reactions to lack of GTA 6 trailer

It’s Still ND 🇯🇲 @DerikNovvaj23ii “GTA 6 news in the next 48 hours.”



After 48 hours: “GTA 6 news in the next 48 hours.”After 48 hours: https://t.co/CmyH2q87bw

Yan2295 @Yan2295 People waiting for a GTA 6 announcement today be like People waiting for a GTA 6 announcement today be like https://t.co/biTMnK3TWI

Unsurprisingly, many gamers are making memes out of the situation. GTA 6 is unquestionably one of the most anticipated games of all time, so it's inevitable that a lot of gamers cling on to any potential trailer rumors when it pops up.

The absence of the trailer expected to drop on October 21 will only exacerbate discussions on the matter. Many GTA 6 rumors have turned out to be false, and it would appear as though this announcement date is another example of that.

Badger G. 🦡 @BadgerGoodger I like how GTA Wiki lists the GTA 1 release date as October 21, 1997, but Wikipedia lists it as November 28th, 1997. Other articles just list it as "October 1997" with the exact date unknown. Conflicting dates and no set answer, gotta love it. I like how GTA Wiki lists the GTA 1 release date as October 21, 1997, but Wikipedia lists it as November 28th, 1997. Other articles just list it as "October 1997" with the exact date unknown. Conflicting dates and no set answer, gotta love it.

This tweet also perfectly exemplifies how many different sites used different sources that led to some gamers being confused.

Most players trust GTA Wiki. So when the website listed October 21, 1997, as the date the first Grand Theft Auto title was released, it was bound to mislead people who relied on it as a credible source. Since then, thankfully, GTA Wiki has changed the first game's release date.

DarkViperAU @DarkViperAU So… GTA 6 trailer within 48 hours. Maybe. Possibly. Hopefully.



Neat. So… GTA 6 trailer within 48 hours. Maybe. Possibly. Hopefully.Neat.

DarkViperAU @DarkViperAU At the end of the day, the real GTA 6 trailer was the friends we made along the way 🙂 At the end of the day, the real GTA 6 trailer was the friends we made along the way 🙂❤️

The two tweets above are a good example of a popular YouTuber talking about the possibility of a GTA 6 trailer coming out on October 21, 2022, only for nothing to happen that day. It's a silly situation, but one that players can easily see happening again on social media in this day and age.

The reality of the situation

Gaming Detective 🎃 @that1detectiv3



If (and that’s a big IF) something happens today, it’ll be a teaser. Even that’s highly unlikely. Keep your expectations in check



#GTAVI #GTA6 #RockstarGames People are setting themselves up for major disappointment expecting a GTA 6 trailer today.If (and that’s a big IF) something happens today, it’ll be a teaser. Even that’s highly unlikely. Keep your expectations in check People are setting themselves up for major disappointment expecting a GTA 6 trailer today.If (and that’s a big IF) something happens today, it’ll be a teaser. Even that’s highly unlikely. Keep your expectations in check ✌️#GTAVI #GTA6 #RockstarGames https://t.co/igTxjG0gce

It is worth noting that not everybody expected a teaser today about the next Grand Theft Auto game. Some gamers were wise enough to temper expectations. After all, everything was based on an anniversary rumor, which isn't something that Rockstar Games usually relies on for announcing upcoming titles.

The lack of a GTA 6 trailer might be disappointing for some people, yet it's always important not to blindly believe every rumor that pops up. The date Rockstar Games will reveal the teaser is currently unknown.

