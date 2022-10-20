Here’s why many believe GTA 6 trailer will arrive on October 21

If a fan has been paying attention to social media lately, they must've come across theories that a GTA 6 trailer will arrive on October 21. There is no official confirmation of such a thing happening, however. That said, a potential clip related to the next game in the popular franchise dropping tomorrow is presently the talk of the town.

The reason for this essentially boils down to the 25th anniversary of the first-ever Grand Theft Auto game. That title was released on October 21, 1997, which would be 25 years before the upcoming rumored trailer release date. That said, it is extremely important to note that there is no guarantee that a clip will drop on that day.

Rumors of GTA 6 trailer releasing on October 21 aren't unreasonable

October 21

The first game looked way different than what modern fans are used to (Image via Rockstar Games)

The first Grand Theft Auto game was released on October 21, 1997, to PC gamers in the UK. There are other launch dates associated with this title, but the first one would be the most relevant for a special 25th anniversary.

Some studios would celebrate a joyous occasion, especially one that kickstarted one of the most profitable video game franchises in the world. But Rockstar Games hasn't advertised anything for the 25-year anniversary. That, however, hasn't stopped rampant speculation about October 21, 2022, coinciding with a potential GTA 6 trailer.

DarkViperAU @DarkViperAU So… GTA 6 trailer within 48 hours. Maybe. Possibly. Hopefully.



Neat. So… GTA 6 trailer within 48 hours. Maybe. Possibly. Hopefully.Neat.

GTABase.com @GTABase In 48 hours time we may have finally seen a trailer for #GTA6 … 🤞 In 48 hours time we may have finally seen a trailer for #GTA6… 🤞 https://t.co/aWTa3iAJB6

DaniRep @DaniRep Trailer GTA 6 -> 21 Octubre 2022 Trailer GTA 6 -> 21 Octubre 2022

The above three tweets are examples of gamers predicting a GTA 6 trailer on October 21, 2022. There is always a chance that a teaser can be released out of nowhere to surprise everybody.

It is also worth noting that a possible trailer date doesn't necessarily confirm that GTA 6 will be playable soon. Players might not even get a release window for the title in an upcoming teaser, so they should temper their expectations.

Another speculated date

Another popular rumor making the rounds online is that the GTA 6 trailer will be unveiled on October 29, 2022. That would be 20 years after Grand Theft Auto: Vice City was first released. The above tweet includes an example of something similar happening previously, with GTA III's release date and Grand Theft Auto: Trilogy's teaser.

While some precedence is set for such an occurrence, that doesn't guarantee that the GTA 6 trailer will necessarily happen on October 29, 2022. All of this is purely speculation, so gamers shouldn't be disappointed if nothing interesting happens on either of the aforementioned dates.

That said, since the massive GTA 6 leaks from last month confirmed that the game takes place in Vice City, the 2002 release's connection to the game's release date is reasonable for fans to speculate.

Old news

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames We look forward to sharing more as soon as we are ready, so please stay tuned to the Rockstar Newswire for official details.



On behalf of our entire team, we thank you all for your support and cannot wait to step into the future with you! We look forward to sharing more as soon as we are ready, so please stay tuned to the Rockstar Newswire for official details.On behalf of our entire team, we thank you all for your support and cannot wait to step into the future with you!

Back on February 4, 2022, Rockstar Games announced that they would share more details about the next Grand Theft Auto game soon. It's been several months since then, and some gamers expected new information on the topic. But the developers left them disappointed.

There was an acknowledgment of the massive Grand Theft Auto 6 leak later, but that wasn't something Rockstar Games obviously planned to happen. Whether the company will share more details in late October remains to be seen; it would be the last logical time for them to do so this year.

