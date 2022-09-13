Fact check: Is GTA Online shutting down?

Rockstar recently updated the "Thank You" page for GTA 5, sparking questions among fans regarding the fate of GTA Online. The page is meant to recognize and credit everyone who has contributed to Grand Theft Auto 5 and its online counterpart.

The sudden update has led many fans to wonder whether Rockstar is finally shutting down the game and focusing on Grand Theft Auto 6. However, this is extremely unlikely as the company has promised to create more content for GTA Online.

GTA Online is unlikely to shut down anytime soon

What does the credits page contain?

Itz_Cherokee @CHER0KEEEE @TezFunz2 They even mentioned my relative who didn't even work on GTA V (R* India didn't exist in 2013) @TezFunz2 They even mentioned my relative who didn't even work on GTA V (R* India didn't exist in 2013) https://t.co/WYTBfVZNA2

Video games, like movies, conclude with the rolling of the credits, which list everyone who worked on the project. Grand Theft Auto 5 also has one, and the webpage in question seems to contain a similar credits index that is supposedly updated as of 2022.

Rockstar never mentioned this process, but it was popular dataminers such as Tez2 (@TezFunz2) who revealed this information.

Here's what the page reads before the credits section:

"Grand Theft Auto V and Grand Theft Auto Online represent the combined efforts of our global team over many years. We want to acknowledge and thank everyone who has contributed to these games, from their original launch in 2013 all the way through to present day."

GTA Online isn't shutting down anytime soon

While some fans wondered whether this was related to GTA 6, others speculated that Grand Theft Auto Online was being shut down. This is unlikely to occur, though, as Rockstar has promised a lot more for the latter game.

Right before launching The Criminal Enterprises DLC for Grand Theft Auto Online, the company published a newswire article discussing the changes and improvements coming to the game. Apart from teasing the then-upcoming DLC, Rockstar also mentioned how the game will receive continued support.

The new DLC surprised the fanbase as most players expected Rockstar to have lost interest in the online sensation. However, it has solidified the company's stance on listening to community feedback and incorporating changes.

Their continued dedication implies that Grand Theft Auto Online is here to stay for much longer.

Conclusion

With the re-release of Grand Theft Auto 5 on next-gen consoles, the playerbase has suddenly increased. The scale and success of the latest DLC, combined with the last two (Los Santos Tuners and The Contract), have also contributed to this boost in popularity. It is unlikely that Rockstar will just abandon the game after this successful streak.

As several fans have also pointed out over the years, with no new titles to rely on, Grand Theft Auto Online is their biggest source of revenue. It would make no sense for them to put an abrupt halt to it. As such, dedicated fans can rest assured that it will most likely be active even when GTA 6 launches.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul