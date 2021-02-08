Fans of GTA San Andreas recreate famous recipe from the game

There are only a handful of games in the history of modern entertainment that have been looked back on with such fondness and reverence as GTA San Andreas. In many ways, it was a statement by Rockstar Games, which established them as one of the boldest voices in AAA gaming.

While Grand Theft Auto 3 had been revolutionary and Vice City perhaps the most consistently enjoyable game in the series at that point, San Andreas was indeed a turning point for Rockstar.

With the 2004 release, the publisher went from being new arrivals and underdogs to iconic-status publishers in the industry. As a testament to just how popular GTA San Andreas really is, fans have been recreating stuff from the game in real life, even the culinary elements.

Nerds' Kitchen, a collective that focuses on bringing pop culture and video game foods to life with expert craftsmanship, has pulled through once again with an extremely nostalgic creation.

GTA San Andreas fans recreate famous recipe

The culinary wizards at @nerdskitchen share their fan-made recipe for some classic San Andreas street food. https://t.co/NUVHqcHcvA pic.twitter.com/u2YqzsisoJ — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) February 5, 2021

One of the most well-appreciated changes brought on by Rockstar in GTA San Andreas was the addition of several food outlets in the game. CJ would often get hungry during the day, and the player would need to take care of his dietary needs.

They could either walk down to Cluckin' Bell to place an order or visit the streetside stall, Chilli Dog. Players probably have fond memories of gulping down one Chilli Dog after the next just to see how many CJ could eat before he gave in.

Nerds' Kitchen has previously brought signature dishes from Cluckin' Bell to life and have now recreated the infamous Chilli Dog in all its meaty glory. The recipe is available on their blog for all GTA San Andreas fans to have a go at themselves, and hopefully, craft the hot dog to perfection.

It is truly remarkable to see just how dearly beloved GTA San Andreas is in the fans' eyes. For a game that is turning 17 years old in 2021, it has surprisingly held up quite well and is still quite fun to play.

Players can visit the Nerds' Kitchen blog and try out the different recipes from GTA and other classic game recipes.