GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition feels much better with mods, according to fans

It has often been said that modders fix the mistakes left over by developers and this appears to be the case with GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition as well, with fans praising modders for vastly improving the games.

Rockstar is still rolling out patches to fix the bugs and defects in the games, but modders have taken it upon themselves to improve the quality. They aren't just attempting to fix the shortcomings, but are also trying to raise it to the standard of the trilogy.

Modders transform the GTA Trilogy into the Definitive Edition that it was advertised to be

Ben T @videotech_ Played GTA3 DE with a few mods. It's amazing how improved it feels now and it now retains that gritty feel of Liberty City. The mod devs even sorted out the "Roblox" roads with much better and detailed ones.



Why aren't these people not hired by Rockstar? Played GTA3 DE with a few mods. It's amazing how improved it feels now and it now retains that gritty feel of Liberty City. The mod devs even sorted out the "Roblox" roads with much better and detailed ones.Why aren't these people not hired by Rockstar? https://t.co/41i4WysQa4

One of the first things that fans started complaining about after playing GTA 3 Definitive Edition was the absence of the dark ambiance present in the original Liberty City.

"Original PS2 atmosphere" is a mod that brings this back. Not only does this add a nostalgic effect to the game, but it greatly increases the immersive experience.

The 3D Universe games have a distinct color tone that appears to be missing in the remasters. This could be due to the fact that the Definitive Edition is a remaster of the mobile ports, which did not have these filters.

Another mod that improves the roads is Better Road Textures, which gives players the 'Definitive Edition' textures they've always deserved.

ً Lorsh @LorshZontek @videotech_ It's funny how much minor changes made to making this game actually look decent, stuff that rockstar could easily do @videotech_ It's funny how much minor changes made to making this game actually look decent, stuff that rockstar could easily do

Since the game's disastrous launch, modders have been working to improve the GTA Definitive Edition Trilogy. For example, one of the first things they fixed was the default rain textures, though Rockstar has since fixed it with a title update.

Modders have already recreated some of the more bizarre but entertaining mods that were already available for the original games. Superhero mods like the Iron Man mod showcased above have already made their way to the Definitive Edition.

Modders also added back the distance fog that was present in the original to make the map look larger. Removing this destroyed immersion and made the maps in the Trilogy games look tiny.

Take-Two's troubled relationship with modders

Despite the efforts of the modding community to fix the games, Take-Two, Rockstar's parent company, has taken a hard line against them.

Several mod projects were forcibly shut down prior to the release of the Definitive Edition Trilogy. Many other modders were forced to remove their mods in order to avoid DMCA lawsuits.

Fans who have been enjoying game mods since the release of GTA 3 were not pleased. Modding has long been a staple of the Grand Theft Auto community, and it is largely responsible for the games' increased replayability.

Uzis @ImUziis @videotech_ because rockstar, “or should i say take two” only wanted this remaster*COUGH* demaster. just to cash in their pockets. nothing more, nothing less @videotech_ because rockstar, “or should i say take two” only wanted this remaster*COUGH* demaster. just to cash in their pockets. nothing more, nothing less

The Definitive Edition Trilogy was released in an unplayable state and players reported a slew of issues. Fans were also dissatisfied with the character models and textures, which appeared odd and out of place in some cases.

Detective33 @Detective3354 gta trilogy DE felt like a freakin heist bc only few employees worked on it, the quality was absolutely bad, sold over 10 million copies with 60$ price tag and it was a cash grab gta trilogy DE felt like a freakin heist bc only few employees worked on it, the quality was absolutely bad, sold over 10 million copies with 60$ price tag and it was a cash grab

Many of these issues have since been addressed with title updates, but plenty of bugs still haven't been fixed. Fans expect Rockstar to fix most of these issues with the upcoming updates. On the other hand, modders work at their leisure and without any payment to deliver something entertaining.

