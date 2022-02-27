Could any future patches make the GTA Trilogy live up to fans’ original expectations?

It's no secret that the GTA Trilogy did not meet fans' expectations at launch. It was critically panned and review bombed by thousands of users, and the game's reputation still hasn't recovered.

While there have been a few patches that have fixed some of the games' more notorious problems, there is still a long way to go.

Rockstar Games' recently tweeted out that more patches are coming soon for all platforms. They did not specify what would be included in these updates, so fans can only speculate at the moment.

What is important to discuss is the game's future and whether it can live past the original games' overbearing shadow.

The GTA Trilogy has the potential to become a better collection of remasters

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames New patches are coming next week for Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition across all platforms. We appreciate the community’s patience and support. New patches are coming next week for Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition across all platforms. We appreciate the community’s patience and support.

It's not an uncommon sight to see a hyped-up game completely underdeliver and bomb hard at its launch. While the GTA Trilogy was commercially successful, it's still a collection of remasters with an undesirable reputation. Both Rockstar Games and Take-Two were aware of the game's many flaws and have stated that they had plans to fix it.

This problem isn't something exclusive to this game. Video games like No Man's Sky and FF 14 had similar issues of being unspectacular and unable to live up to fans' expectations at launch. However, both games are now well-received and have won several video game awards in recent years.

The GTA Trilogy isn't a multiplayer game like those two, but it still has the potential to be a better collection of remasters than what fans got at first. Past patches have done well thus far, so the future is promising.

For example, the recent update to the Nintendo Switch port improved all three titles' overall stability and performance. 30 FPS is still undesirable for a modern game, but it's a step up from some inconsistencies found in previous versions.

The GTA Trilogy still has some bugs and performance issues that can be ironed out in a future patch, but those aren't the only ones that should be fixed. One of the most glaring problems with these remasters is that their graphics are unimpressive for a 2021 title.

Considering that not too much has changed regarding the games' core mechanics, many fans were at least hoping for the characters to look better than they do now.

The GTA Trilogy's character models were heavily panned when they were first revealed. Common complaints included the following character models:

Denise Robinson

Old Reece

Candy Suxxx

Ken Rosenberg

Asuka Kasen

That's not even mentioning the bad rigging on Ryder and the cutscene involving a Grove Street Families member. Thankfully, some issues were fixed; Old Reece being too young is a great example of that, as he now looks old like in the original game.

That said, most characters still need work to look better than what's currently in the GTA Trilogy. A remaster like Mafia: Definitive Edition is an excellent example of how to improve a near two-decade-old game. By comparison, the GTA Trilogy looks noticeably worse despite the higher expectations for the game.

