GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition getting new patches next week

Fans of the GTA Trilogy will be pleased to hear that the game is getting some patches for all platforms next week.

Rockstar Games hasn't specified what exactly will be in this update; the only thing revealed thus far is that it will be relevant to all platforms. This means that there should be a patch for the GTA Trilogy on the following platforms:

Nintendo Switch

PS4

PS5

Windows

Xbox One

Xbox Series X|S

The GTA Trilogy is a collection of three remasters:

Grand Theft Auto III - The Definitive Edition

Grand Theft Auto Vice City - The Definitive Edition

Grand Theft Auto San Andreas - The Definitive Edition

It was a buggy mess at launch that quickly became the series' worst-reviewed game for both critics and especially fans. For reference's sake, its average user score on Metacritic is still below 1/10 across all platforms.

The game has had a few patches thus far, fixing a few noticeable problems but still leaving a lot to be desired for some gamers. In its current state, the GTA Trilogy still has several bugs and performance issues. It isn't specified if these will be the last patches to the GTA Trilogy or how many more will follow it.

When will the GTA Trilogy get its next patch?

All gamers know about the upcoming patches is that the updates will happen next week. Naturally, the lack of information on the subject has led some gamers to speculate on what next week's update will include. Not only that, but there is also a fair amount of wishful thinking from fans who want to see the game succeed.

The GTA Trilogy is still a controversial collection of remasters in its current state. Its questionable character models are one of these games' most notable flaws, often leading to fans wondering if Rockstar Games could ever fix it in a patch.

The recent news of the upcoming updates was foreshadowed by Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick earlier this month. During a Take-Two earnings call on February 8, 2022, he explicitly stated that these Definitive Editions would have more fixes related to the games' issues:

"And I think The Trilogy was an example of that. And the title was launched with some issues. We've addressed many of them. There are more fixes to come."

It's been several months since the last major update. Some fans wondered when these "more fixes to come" would arrive, and they now know that next week will contain at least one of those updates. Major updates tend to happen on Thursday, so fans have an idea when to expect that patch.

As far as other related news goes, there is no update on the exact release date for the GTA Trilogy on mobile devices. All gamers have to go off of is "the first half of 2022," which includes a wide range of dates.

