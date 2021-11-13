What happened to Old Reece from the GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition?

GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition fans will immediately be caught off guard by Old Reece's new appearance.

Original players will remember this elderly barber from the Ryder mission. Old Reece is often compared to Morgan Freeman in terms of appearance. He gave CJ his first ever haircut, showcasing the customizable features of the game. Old Reece doesn't play a significant role beyond this mission.

However, this minor character received a lot of attention due to the GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition. It's arguably the most attention this character has ever had. Old Reece no longer lives up to his name as old. Some players joke he drank a youth potion in GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition.

GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition players noticed how different Old Reece looks now

gabriel @skullderg0d um dos maiores erros em GTA Triology foi ter alterado o old reece. um dos maiores erros em GTA Triology foi ter alterado o old reece. https://t.co/b5Pcz6fYvb

Old Reece from the original game is unrecognizable in the GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition. This is one of the many changes that fans are unhappy with in the remasters.

Old Reece is inexplicably younger now

GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition made some significant changes to Old Reece. He no longer has gray hair and wrinkles that visibly show his age. Instead, he appears much younger in the GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition. Old Reece now has black hair and lacks his former wrinkles.

He still retains the same voice he had in the original. This can be very upsetting for players of the GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition. He doesn't look anything like the way he talks. Old Reece gives away words of wisdom, yet he is in a young man's body.

His new appearance contradicts the lore

As his name implies, Old Reece is supposed to be an elderly character. He's known the Johnson family for a very long time. He is even aware of CJ's childhood. Sometimes, he will reference Brian Johnson, who passed away years before the story.

GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition messes it up by making Old Reece look much younger. His new model could quickly be confusing for a different character. It looks nothing like Old Reece in the original game.

Even worse is that he's implied to have Alzheimer's disease, which primarily affects older people, although it can happen to younger ones. However, the latter cases are extremely rare in real life. The point is that Old Reece looks way too young to have this disease.

Fans are not happy with the recent changes

Yan2295 @Yan2295 Whatever your opinion on the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition is, let's not forget Take-Two took down several decade old mods and sent a few lawsuits because Rockstar was going to release... this. Whatever your opinion on the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition is, let's not forget Take-Two took down several decade old mods and sent a few lawsuits because Rockstar was going to release... this.

Many fans are very frustrated with Rockstar. Several popular mods were taken down earlier this year. Upon the release of GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition, many players compared it to fan mods. Some of them even suggest the fan mods looked much better.

The GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition has not had a good reception lately. Old Reece is a symptom of a much bigger problem. Despite the visual enhancements, fans aren't happy with the new character models.

Some of them believe it brings the game down in a big way. They would rather bring those popular mods back instead. It's unknown if Rockstar will listen to fan demands and change the current models.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha