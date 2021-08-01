The huge variety of vehicles in GTA Online make the game as interesting as it is for players. The game offers many different cars that come in different price ranges.

Each vehicle in GTA Online comes with a different purpose, and each car is better than another at some task. Be it racing, drifting or combat, there is a car in GTA Online for everything.

GTA Online has 696 separate vehicles in the game and the game will always be about the amazing automobile experience. Even in the cars within the game, Rockstar games has provided many classes of cars for players to enjoy. Sports, Super and Muscle are only a few examples of the types.

One such car is the Felon GT, which is a coupe car and can be purchased or stolen in GTA Online.

Felon GT in GTA Online: All you need to know

“The GT is a 2-door convertible variant of the standard Felon because nothing puts the damper on a midlife crisis quicker than a pair of screaming kids in the back seat.”— Southern San Andreas Super Autos description.

The Lampadati Felon GT is a two-door convertible variant of the Felon. Both of these cars have been in the game since the day of its release. The Felon GT is a Coupe class vehicle and can be bought for $95,000 from Southern S.A. Super Autos in GTA Online.

Players can find this car on the streets driven by civilians, as it spawns on the beach near two beach blankets during the day. Sometimes it can be found in the northeast of the Los Santos Customs located near the airport. The car is also found parked at Rockford Hills.

The Felon GT is based on the Maserati GranCabrio with a convertible twist. The Felon GT is an RWD and can go up to 110.50 mph (177.83 km/h) as tested by Broughy1322.

The Felon GT is a well built car and is quite fast in free roam too. It's not the best vehicle for heists, as it is only a two seater but it it is good to get around the map quickly.

The car is highly customizable and can be quite flashy for its pricepoint. Players can enjoy driving this car around Los Santos and it is also a good option for players who are on a budget.

Edited by Gautham Balaji