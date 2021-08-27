First GTA 6 character reportedly revealed 

It's safe to assume that the entire community is waiting for the release of GTA 6. There has been little or no movement around the title, implying that Rockstar Games has kept everything under wraps.

In an interesting turn of events, credible leaker Tom Henderson came across voice actor Dave Jackson, who claims to be playing the role of "Captain McClane" in the next GTA title (presumably GTA 6 VI), and the entire community is gushing over it.

GTA 6 voice actor revealed?

The last few months have been full of leaks. Reports have surfaced online suggesting that GTA 6 could be a sequel to Vice City.

On top of that, these reports also state that the next title might have multiple protagonists, similar to GTA 5. However, the catch is that Rockstar Games might introduce a couple of female protagonists.

A voice actor by the name of "Dave Jackson" has claimed he's playing the role of "Captain McClane" in the next GTA title (presumably GTA 6 VI).



I've reached out to Dave for further comment. pic.twitter.com/3AX1BJSN88 — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) August 27, 2021

Even if it's true, the recent rumor insinuates that GTA 6 might still be in its initial stages of development. Dave, in his tweet, revealed that he's just been hired by the producers, iterating that developers are still filling positions.

The internet remains divided on this issue. Parts of the community feel that the post should be taken with a grain of salt, as other such posts have surfaced over the last few months.

On the flip side, honest patrons of the GTA franchise would like to believe that it's true. If so, it could potentially be the biggest piece of information around GTA 6.

Would Rockstar Games allow a breach like this?

Building one of the biggest franchises in the video games industry comes with its challenges. Unsurprisingly, every recruit would've signed an NDA, breaking which is a serious offense.

More importantly, the next GTA title could also mean an enhanced and expanded version of GTA 5, which will come out later this year. This piece of news could mean a lot of different things if it's true.

Edited by Srijan Sen