Four things to do in GTA San Andreas when you're bored

GTA San Andreas is in many ways one of the most iconic GTA titles ever. Although the franchise's reins have been in the hands of GTA 5 for a while now, GTA San Andreas was the defining gaming experience for many old-school gamers.

GTA San Andreas has endless opportunities for players to delve in during gameplay with a vast and detailed open world.

Things players can do in GTA San Andreas when bored

1) Drive around Los Santos

This is one of the most obvious things that players do in GTA titles. Although GTA San Andreas does not feature the high-res graphics of GTA 5, cruising around Los Santos has its therapeutic charm.

2) Wreak havoc on the public (and cops)

Rampaging the city is perhaps one of the oldest rituals for GTA players. Although it may seem crazy, opening fire on people in an inconsequential simulated world has proven to be a great stress buster and is oddly satisfying.

3) Using cheat codes to fool around

The game's whacky collection of cheat codes always helps with boredom in GTA San Andreas. Players can change the weather, turn every character into Elvis, summon race cars, or even a rhino tank - the possibilities are endless.

For starters, here is one that turns players into One Punch Man: IAVENJQ

4) Sightseeing

GTA San Andreas has some nice sightseeing locations for players who do not like to drive around aimlessly in Los Santos. However, note that these locations are not the same as in GTA 5 since the latter's map is bigger, although they both feature Los Santos.

Here is a suggestion: try to locate all the eerie myths surrounding various GTA San Andreas locations.

