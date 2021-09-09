5 innovative GTA San Andreas map features that made good use of the setting

GTA San Andreas's map has several distinctive features that make playing in this setting so fun.

There are three major islands in GTA San Andreas. One contains Los Santos, another has San Fierro, and the final one has Las Venturas. Although the three locations are drastically different in some areas, there are similarities between them. Several of the features in this article will be a good example of that.

GTA San Andreas had the most extensive map for the series at the time, and many players still fond memories of it. Naturally, this means that there are several remarkable features related to it.

Five innovative GTA San Andreas map features

5) Island restrictions

Previous GTA games often had roadblocks and other inconvenient features that attempted to stop players from going to another island early. In GTA San Andreas there are three major islands.

At the start of the game, two of these islands have the usual roadblocks seen in the previous games. However, attempting to traverse through these obstacles will give the player a four star wanted level.

Previous games didn't punish players as hard, yet it makes sense that Rockstar would create this feature to deter early exploration.

4) The ability to swim

Swimming in the mission Amphibious Assault (Image via Rockstar Games)

Players couldn't swim in any 3D GTA game prior to GTA San Andreas.

Players could also dive underwater. Some missions necessitate this feature, although some players love swimming sheerly for the convenience it provides.

Now, GTA fans won't instantly drown for being chest-deep in any body of water on the map.

3) A desert

An example of a sandstorm deterring helicopters away from the scene (Image via Rockstar Games)

One of the most noteworthy aspects of GTA San Andreas's map is the massive desert in the northern part. Bone County, Tierra Robada, and Las Venturas are some areas that are predominantly desert terrain.

It's not a massive change compared to what GTA players might expect, but it's still something different. There is also a sandstorm feature, that will make NPC helicopters evacuate the area after some time.

On a similar note, it snows in Liberty City in GTA San Andreas. This is yet another feature that wasn't available in past GTA games.

2) A massive mountain

Mount Chiliad as it appears in GTA San Andreas (Image via Rockstar Games)

Even though Mount Chiliad isn't that useful to the storyline, it's still one of the most iconic destinations in GTA San Andreas. The 2D universe of GTA titles couldn't capture perception like the 3D games could. Likewise, GTA Vice City and GTA 3 lacked any mountain on the level of Mount Chiliad.

It's a mountain that players can see in most parts of the western map. Several of the later GTA games lacked an iconic landmark as massive as Mount Chiliad.

1) New icons related to new features

There are several new icons in this image (Image via Youtube/ZMOONCHILD)

Most GTA games tend to introduce new features, which means that there will be new icons on the map. GTA San Andreas is no different in this regard. For example, the new gym feature includes a new dumbbell icon on the map.

Likewise, there are new icons for restaurants and clothing stores. These are all brand new features, and they're a part of what makes GTA San Andreas so special.

Most of these new features have a new icon on the map, which is incredibly convenient for players.

