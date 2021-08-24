GTA 5 vs GTA San Andreas: Map size, comparison, and more

GTA 5 is the most well-known Rockstar game to date, with GTA San Andreas ranking a close second in the franchise.

Both of these games were groundbreaking when they were first released. GTA San Andreas introduced a plethora of features that make it playable even today. GTA 5, on the other hand, has been kept relevant through its multiplayer counterpart GTA Online.

The GTA games have been following a particular pattern when creating their game worlds. The maps found in the first game have been recreated in the subsequent 3D and HD Universe games. According to this pattern, GTA 5 is a recreation of GTA San Andreas.

This is why fans often end up comparing both these games against each other. This article explores some of the similarities and differences between these two titles.

Similarities and differences between GTA 5 and GTA San Andreas

Map and setting comparison

Comparing the map size of these two games (Image via ameromatt, Reddit)

The main similarity between GTA 5 and GTA San Andreas is the setting. Both games take place in the fictional state of San Andreas, which is primarily based on California. However, the depiction of this fictional state differs considerably.

In GTA San Andreas, the state is a square-shaped region made up of three cities and a surrounding countryside. These include Los Santos, San Fierro, and Las Venturas. Their outskirts are also quite detailed, with a lot of small towns in them.

GTA 5, however, takes place on a single island containing a single city. The city of Los Santos is much larger than any city ever made in the GTA series. It's surrounded by a vast countryside containing mountains and deserts. However, much of it is filler space intended to give the impression of vastness. There aren't many waterways on the map either.

The world of GTA San Andreas, however, feels much larger because of how varied it is. All three cities have their own unique identity. There is no filler space on the map either, and every place is worth exploring.

Other noteworthy comparisons

GTA San Andreas was a bold step forward for Rockstar. It introduced a myriad of content that had never been tried before. From the extensive customization to the RPG-like elements, it was gigantic compared to its predecessors.

GTA 5 attempted to bring back a lot of these aspects into the game. It reintroduced many of the features that were missing in GTA 4. This effectively bridged the gap between the 3D and HD Universes.

However, there are a few aspects where GTA San Andreas is still superior. While vehicle customization is at its best in GTA 5, the same cannot be said for player customization.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul